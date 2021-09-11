BLUE HILL — Every team wants to win its homecoming game, but for the Blue Hill Bobcats it was a rude awakening Friday night.
The Arapahoe Warriors came to town and put a stain on the Bobcats homecoming night, leaving town with a 58-20 win.
From the first play of the game, Arapahoe set the tone and ruined the chances for the Bobcats to win their third straight game.
Tristian White connected with Colton Carlson for a 65 yard touchdown pass — the only pass the Warriors would throw all game — for the first score. Every other play was on the ground and the Bobcats didn’t have much of an answer.
“We kind of got back to the basics in third quarter and I thought we played great, physical Blue Hill football. It just wasn’t there in the first half,” said Blue Hill head coach Riley Armes. “The kids have it, we just have to find a way to dial it instantly.”
The Bobcats offensive line had trouble blocking the Arapahoe defensive line. MJ Coffey had to scramble for almost everything and try to make something out of the play.
“(Coffey) brings energy to the guys around him,” Armes said. “We have a great group of kids. They work hard together. We’ve got to stay consistent within our good habits and get rid of the bad and then we will have a good football team.
“When we play physical, we can play great football. I know in the third quarter when (Arapahoe) scored on their drive, they had to earn it. We’ve got to make teams earn it. If they have to earn it that way every time, I would be happy no matter the end result.”
Blue Hill did shake off the first play touchdown from Arapahoe with a quick score of its own. The Bobcats had a four-play, 55-yard drive. In the drive, Coffey opened up the series with a 35-yard run, then connected with Krae Ockinga for a 20-yard touchdown pass to make it 8-6 Arapahoe.
Arapahoe answered right back with back-to-back touchdown drives with Tristian White scoring on touchdown runs stretching a total of seven yards.
Blue Hill answered one more time before the first quarter ended. The Bobcats had an eight-play, 65-yard drive ending with a 17-yard touchdown pass from Coffey to Jackson Balfour to cut into the Arapahoe lead 24-14
Only 16 seconds into the second quarter, the Warriors found the end zone again with White going 32 yards for another Arapahoe touchdown. The Warriors scored on their next two possession, as well. ‘
Blue Hill answered on its last possession of the half. The Bobcats went 65 yards on nine plays, ending with a Balfour 2-yard touchdown run. Arapahoe led at halftime 44-20.
Consistency for Blue Hill was the biggest down fall.
“We made some mistakes defensively in the first half and we dug ourselves a little bit of a hole,” Armes said. “We had a little bit of an over-pursuit. Getting into position and to stop it opened up another spot. The way we adjusted weren’t always right every time and we got burned on a few of them.”
Blue Hill started with the ball to start the second half but couldn’t do anything with it.
Arapahoe made the Bobcats pay. The Warriors had a long drive on their opening possession of the second half, completing a 13-play, 47-yard drive with another White touchdown from 3 yards out to go up 50-20.
That drive would chew up nearly 8 minutes off the clock. Arapahoe scored one more time in the fourth quarter with Wyatt Jenkins scoring on a 3 yard touchdown run to close the book on Blue Hill 58-20.
Next week Blue hill goes on the road to Lawrence-Nelson.
“It is always a hard game for us. It is going to take a week of focus and good preparation,” he said. “Just executing from the start of the game. You can’t wait to turn it on, you have to do it from the beginning. We need to do it for a full four quarters of effort and we should be fine. It is a tough place to win but if we can come out and execute and play physical we should be fine and the guys know what lies ahead.”