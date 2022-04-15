During his standout career, Mike Boeve has crushed his fair share of baseballs.
But the home run the Hastings native hit Tuesday night at Hoglund Ballpark in Lawrence, Kansas, might have been the topper. With his Omaha Mavericks trailing 10-9 in the top of the ninth inning, Boeve drilled a two-out, two-run shot to help his team rally past the Kansas Jayhawks 11-10.
Boeve’s game-winning homer was pulled to right field — directly into the teeth of the wind, which had been gusting up to 40 mph during the course of the game.
“That was one of the bigger hits of my career,” Boeve said. “Coming against a Power 5 school made it just that much more special. I’d have to say that’s probably about the hardest I have hit a baseball in my life.”
The late-game heroics continued what has been an impressive start to Boeve’s sophomore season. Entering the start of Friday’s three-game series against North Dakota State, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound infielder was batting .380 with seven home runs and 25 RBIs and he started the week leading the Summit League in batting average, on-base percentage (.533), OPS (1.232), runs scored (30), hits (40), doubles (14), walks (24) and being hit by a pitch (eight).
While Boeve enjoyed a successful freshman year, batting .319 for the Mavs in 2021, his homer against Kansas highlighted his second-season power surge for Omaha. After hitting one round-tripper in 191 at-bats last season, Boeve had seven in his first 108 at-bats this year.
“I think I’ve had a big jump in my overall strength,” said Boeve, who has earned Summit League player of the week honors twice in 2022. “Adding more power at the plate has been a big asset. Kind of filling out, physically, has definitely helped me so far in the early part of my college career.”
Boeve said another key element of his hitting approach improved last summer in the Northwoods League. Playing for the Duluth Huskies, Boeve batted .341 in 67 games with two home runs and 47 RBIs and drew 49 walks for a .446 on-base percentage.
“Last summer, I kind of had a mentality switch to where my goal went from, ‘get a hit today,’ to ‘get on base today,’ ” Boeve said. “That really allowed me to realize what teams are going to want to throw to me and to be happy taking the walk and trusting that my teammates are going to come through.”
While impressed with Boeve’s development at the plate, Omaha head coach Evan Porter said he certainly hasn’t been surprised. To the Mavs’ coaching staff, Boeve’s worth ethic was never a question.
“Mike is one of those rare players who does all the little things right,” Porter said. “You never have to worry about Mike. As coaches, we try to get to the facility an hour earlier than we ask the players to get there and often times, Mike’s already there doing his footwork drills, ladder drills or getting extra swings in or something to improve his game.
“It’s a really good combination for a successful culture when one of your best players is your hardest worker and that’s Mike.”
Porter said it’s very evident that Boeve is a coach’s son — something he was already aware of when he started to recruit Boeve. The sixth-year Mavs’ coach first came into contact with the Boeve family when Mike’s father, Jim Boeve, sent Porter a hand-written note in an attempt to recruit Porter out of Millard North High School to play baseball for Hastings College when Jim was the Broncos’ head coach.
Although Porter ultimately decided to play for the Mavericks, he said he never forgot about the note.
“You can just tell when someone comes from a good family … and I knew Mike was a ball-player, but until we got him here on campus, I didn’t realize how mature he was,” Porter said. “He kind of carries himself like an upperclassmen — like a veteran senior — and you can see it when he plays the game.
“I think Mike is one of the youngest guys on the team, but there’s no doubt he’s the team leader and the guys look to him when we’re in those tight moments like we were in the other night down in Kansas. That’s a testament to his character and his work ethic.”
Being a coach’s son certainly has its advantages, Mike Boeve said. He benefitted from growing up around a college baseball program, knowing how practices were structured and learning the mental side of the sport.
Not to mention the countless number of swings Boeve took as his dad pitched batting practice to him.
That worth ethic was something that was just instilled me, growing up with my dad being a baseball coach,” Boeve said. “I grew up going to baseball practices and loved the sport. That made it really kind of easy to put in all that time.”
After Omaha’s season is complete, Boeve plans to play in the Cape Cod League this summer for the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox. One of the nation’ premier collegiate summer leagues, the Cape Cod League includes more than 1,000 former players who have gone on to play in the major leagues. Porter, who was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 23rd round, said he thinks Boeve has a shot to join those elite ranks.
“I had an opportunity to see some guys in professional baseball who have been in the majors and Mike has that same wiring in the way he works and how he’s never going to be satisfied,” Porter said. “Potential-wise, if he can stay healthy and just keep doing the things that he’s doing right now, he’s going to play baseball for a very, very long time.”