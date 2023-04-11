Burnham NU vs Omaha.jpg
Buy Now

Grand Island native and former Hastings Sodbusters Casey Burnham bats for Nebraska during a game against Omaha Tuesday in Lincoln.

 Courtesy Nebraska Athletic Communications

Nebraska Athletic Communications

LINCOLN — Nebraska climbed back from a five-run deficit before falling 6-5 in 10 innings against Omaha Tuesday night at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park.

0
0
0
0
0