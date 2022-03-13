OMAHA — Mike Boeve gave the University of Nebraska at Omaha a 3-1 lead with his two-run home run in the third inning before the Mavericks walked off the Nebraska Cornhuskers Sunday afternoon.
UNO took the game 4-3 with Harrison Denk's walk-off single in the ninth at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
Nebraska scored three runs on three hits and had one error, while the Mavericks scored four runs on six hits and committed two errors.
Koty Frank tossed five innings, allowing three runs on three hits and struck out four Mavericks. Kyle Perry dropped to 0-2 on the season after allowing one run on three hits in 3 1/3 innings of relief.
Core Jackson went 2-for-4 at the plate with his first career home run and a career-high three RBI. Brice Matthews hit a double, while Josh Caron scored a team-high two runs.
The Huskers opened the scoring in the second when Jackson ripped a one-out RBI single to center, plating Caron. Caron reached on a one-out walk and stole second before coming around to score.
The Mavericks had the bases loaded in the bottom of the second, but Frank was able to get out of the jam with a strikeout.
Omaha scored three runs on a pair of hits and a Husker error in the third to grab a 3-1 lead. A leadoff double, followed by a Nebraska error on the Mavericks’ sacrifice bunt attempt tied the game before Boeve drilled his two-run homer to left center.
Caron reached on a two-out error by the Maverick shortstop in the sixth, followed by Jackson’s two-run shot to right center to tie the game at three.
Caron began the top of the ninth with a walk, while Tyler Palmer replaced Caron in a pinch-running appearance. With two outs, Palmer stole second and advanced to third on an errant throw from the catcher, but the Huskers couldn’t get Palmer home to score the go-ahead run.
Omaha’s Jack Lombardi hit a one-out double to left center, followed by Denk’s RBI single to right center.
The Big Red and Mavericks take the diamond again Monday in Nebraska’s home opener. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. at Haymarket Park.