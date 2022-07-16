BOSTON — Mike Boeve is living out his own version of the 2001 romantic comedy "Summer Catch."
Boeve, though, has yet to see the flick that premiered before he was born and stars Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jessica Biel.
Spoiler alert: the two fall in love in the end and Prinze Jr.'s character, Ryan Dunne, gets offered a contract to play professional baseball after nearly throwing away his shot.
"I've heard everyone out here telling me I need to watch it," Boeve said with a laugh.
While Boeve may not be pursuing — distracted by? — a love interest whose parents disapprove of her love for a lowly lawn boy and his baseball dream, he is playing in the league where the movie takes place.
That would be the Cape Cod Baseball League in Massachusetts, 25 hours from good ole Hastings, Nebraska. ("Summer Catch" was filmed in North Carolina.)
Boeve is playing for the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox, who are one of 10 teams in the league housed on the Cape about two hours southeast of Boston. In the movie, Dunne pretends to play for the Chatham Anglers (real team).
Boeve couldn't pinpoint how he ended up playing for one of the top collegiate summer baseball leagues in the country, but a pretty good start would be simply looking at the numbers he posted for the University of Nebraska at Omaha this spring.
The Summit League Player of the Year started all 57 games for the Mavericks. Boeve led the team in batting average, runs scored, hits, doubles, home runs, walks, and slugging and on-base percentages.
He posted a league-best .364 batting average during Summit League play.
If he wasn't on any radars before this spring, Boeve is now. The CCBL doesn't take just anybody.
"I'm pretty sure Omaha has never sent anybody up here," Boeve said. "So I couldn't tell you exactly where the connection was."
Boeve played for the Duluth (Minnesota) Huskies of the Northwoods League last summer. There he hit .342 with a team-best 84 hits, 49 walks and 47 RBI.
Before that he shared a brief stint with the Hastings Sodbusters, now of the Independence League, upon the conclusion of his final American Legion season in 2020.
"The competition is definitely way higher here," Boeve said of the CCBL. "The Northwoods it was just the travel and the amount of games that was the challenge. Here you bus everywhere, you travel back and forth on the same day, everything is probably within 45 minutes from where we are. It's kind of nice to not have those long trips."
In his first few weeks on the East coast this summer, Boeve shined for the first-place Red Sox, who were 15-8-6 at press time Friday.
As of Friday, Boeve was hitting .243 (18-for-74) with five doubles and 15 runs scored. He is tied with the most walks at 15.
Fun at Fenway
While his development in the game of baseball is important heading into his junior season — he's eligible for the Major League Baseball Draft next summer — Boeve is enjoying more the little things.
Like touring historic Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox, which opened in 1912.
That was neat, but how about actually playing on the field?
"Obviously, it was really cool," Boeve said. "It was nice because it was more a have-fun thing, kind of take it all in playing at Fenway and not really worrying about your performance. You're having fun."
As part of the CCBL experience, the league's teams are allotted time slots for a workout day at Fenway Park with professional baseball scouts in attendance. Each team takes batting practice and does some infield and outfield work.
"It was awesome," Boeve said. "The BP, the wood bats sound so loud in there. The infield was great; the big-league grass was something that you don't really get to experience very often. It sounds kind of weird, but (the grass) kind of makes the experience of playing in a park like that."
Boeve got the best of both worlds and did himself a favor with the tour his family took a week prior. Plus he got to watch the Tampa Bay Rays take batting practice.
During the pro day, he said time in the stadium was limited to on-field activities only.
"They were kind of strict about where you could go," Boeve said. "They had guys everywhere making sure you didn't step on the grass, stayed on the tarps — it was kind of a lockdown-type thing."
It's understandable that, in front of numerous scouts, Boeve took his batting practice and workout seriously. It's who he is.
Thus, as a left-handed batter, he said he did not try to go the opposite way to pepper the Green Monster in left field. Nor did he try for Pesky's Pole in right field.
"Not in my through process there," Boeve said with a laugh. "You only had a few rounds so I just tried to hit everything as hard as I could."
Slow down summer
There are two weeks left in the regular season before playoffs begin August 4.
Boeve said he entered the summer with no specific goals other than to get better. Regardless of what the numbers say when it's done, that's a likely outcome.
"I think if you get wrapped up in (goals), it'll bite you because this league is so difficult to play in," he said. "Every single night you're playing against a guy who could be the next big leaguer, so I just think I want to take it all in and have fun because people always say playing in the Cape was one of their most fun summers."