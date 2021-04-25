Nearing the end of his freshman year, Mike Boeve is still trying to take in all that college has to offer.
Perhaps, he hopes, he’ll get a chance to experience more on the other side of the pandemic that has ruled the last 13 months of his and everyone else’s life.
But for now the Hastings native is doing what he set out to upon his postponed high school graduation: starring at college baseball’s highest level, playing for the Division I Mavericks at the University of Nebraska-Omaha.
“I’m just really trying not to take anything for granted,” Boeve said on phone call Wednesday morning. “Especially after all this COVID stuff, I’m just glad that — knock on wood — we’ve gotten every game in, which is huge. And I’m just making sure I take in everything from the college experience.”
The Mavs, who sit 15-16 on the year, are fresh off of a sweep of Brigham Young University last weekend at brand new Tal Anderson Field — the baseball half of UNO’s $23.5 million complex paired with the school’s softball stadium.
Boeve delivered the walk-off single in game two of the series, a 6-5 victory for the Mavericks that was showcased on state television network NET.
Earlier in the year, Boeve had another big hit. On March 6, his smooth, left-handed swing connected with a pitch in the first inning and drove it over the fence in right-center field against intracity rival Creighton in the second-ever Mavs game at Tal Anderson Field. It was the first home run in the new ballpark.
“That whole first series against Creighton, just to open the field and the feeling in that first inning of starting a new thing is just something that was really cool to be a part of and really cool to experience,” Boeve said.
Boeve is one of three players who have started all 31 games for UNO and he has hit safely in 23 of them. He has produced multiple hits in 13 of them and strung a nine-game streak together from March 12-27.
Boeve’s 40 hits and 12 doubles lead the team. His .313 average places him second on the team. He leads the Summit League in doubles, is tied for fourth in average, is fourth in total hits, and 10th in slugging percentage (.445).
What’s more is he’s played four different positions: first base, third base, shortstop and left field.
“I’ve kind of been moved around,” Boeve said. “The infield I’m definitely more comfortable with.”
He didn’t know he’d have such a prominent role on the team until the night before the first game, he said.
“I had no idea (I’d be starting), so it was actually kind of nice to just not know and work hard without knowing for sure,” Boeve said.
“Going in I wasn’t sure how things were going to be with a bunch of older guys coming back. I think that kind of pushed me a little harder because everybody had their spots from the previous year so I knew I really had to work hard if I wanted to see time on the field.”
A 19-game stint with the Hastings Sodbusters also helped Boeve prepare for the college level. He earned Expedition League honors following his record-setting final American Legion season where he finished with a .477 batting average. With the Sodbusters, he posted a .409 average and drove in 18 runs.
“Seeing college pitching, playing with other college guys, hearing them talk, even learning from them in that two or three weeks was huge for me going into college,” Boeve said.
But Boeve’s work on the baseball diamond basically began at birth, following his dad, Jim, around at Duncan Field during his 24-year hall of fame career as head coach at Hastings College.
“Growing up as a coach’s kid I feel so much more prepared to play college baseball,” Boeve said. “Just being around that atmosphere as a kid and always having someone with personal experience to learn from them or simply ask them something is just huge. I’m lucky I had that opportunity.”
Boeve said his dad so far has attended as many Maverick games as he’s been able to. He’s also had other visitors from Hastings, including Hastings High coach Blake Marquardt and assistant Tom Johnsen.
“The support has been incredible,” Boeve said. “Just hearing from Coach Marquardt, (Nate) Story, Coach Johnsen — it’s really cool to see that even after high school and leaving Hastings that people are supporting you.”
The Mavericks were to travel to Tulsa, Okla., this weekend for a series against Oral Roberts (7-4), which is currently in first place in the Summit League. UNO (7-5) sits third behind North Dakota State (12-7).
According to the ORU website, as of Wednesday afternoon, the series has been canceled.
The team’s opening series against Oregon in Eugene, Ore., was canceled because of COVID-19 protocols. Boeve said the Mavericks have been strict on themselves to stay healthy and on the field.
“As a team we want to stay out of quarantine,” he said, “so we’re being smart.”