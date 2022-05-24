Only six times in 53 games this season has Mike Boeve been held without a hit. Just once did it happen during Summit League play.
That's one of the many reasons Boeve was honored Tuesday as the Summit League Player of the Year in baseball.
Add that fact on to a league-best on-base percentage (.496), a .393 batting average during league games and a number of other top 10 rankings in offensive categories, and you've got a hitter hardly any pitcher in the Summit League wanted to face.
Boeve was both walked (36) and hit by pitches (14) more than any hitter in the conference.
That's a testament to his prowess as much as his patience.
"Just don't try to do too much," Boeve said of his approach at the plate. "That's what I try to tell myself. Take my walks and see a good pitch in the zone. That's kind of how I've always been, ever since I was a kid."
That kid was on ballfields all over the state and Midwest with his dad, Jim, who coached Hastings College for 24 years.
Boeve has been a student of the game for as long as he can remember. At college baseball's highest level, it's clearly paying off.
His sophomore season has featured 19 multi-hit games and career-bests in almost every category. Most notably, he has slugged 21 doubles, and eight home runs for the 24-29 Mavericks, who went 12-12 in league play.
Boeve said maturing physically this season has helped him produce more eye-catching numbers. His coach, Evan Porter, says it's a combination of Boeve's physical skill and maturity in other areas, namely leadership.
"There’s no doubt he’s the team leader and the guys look (up) to him," Porter said.
Boeve is the third Maverick to win player of the year honors and the first since 2016.
"It's exciting," said Boeve, who will play in the Cape Cod League this summer. "I'm going to try to keep working hard, stay consistent in what I do and see what happens."
Boeve carries a 29-game hit streak into the conference tournament, which opens Wednesday. The Mavs play North Dakota State at noon.