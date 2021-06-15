Hastings College on Tuesday announced the resignation of men's soccer coach Tim Bohnenkamp, who has plans to return closer to home in Omaha and lead the Papillion Soccer Club as its director of coaching.
In three seasons, Bohnenkamp compiled a 48-10-4 record as the Hastings College men’s soccer coach, returning to a program he helped lead to a national title as an assistant under Chris Kranjc in 2010.
Bohnenkamp led the Broncos to a runner-up finish in 2019.
“Coach Bohnenkamp has led the team through some of the more difficult and successful situations in his three years at the helm,” said B.J. Pumroy, director of athletics. “Navigating the team through a pandemic which affected his team members, a national championship game experience, and having to host a playoff game in difficult weather conditions were all remarkable challenges to a leader.
"Coach Bohnenkamp's success on field was matched in the academic achievement of his team, which boasts a 3.49 cumulative GPA. We wish him well as he embarks on his next challenge.”
In Bohnenkamp's first year, the Broncos won the regular season GPAC title for the 19th straight time and also the GPAC tournament title. The team won the tournament crown in 2019, as well.
Bohnenkamp coached two All-Americans, four GPAC players of the Year, and a total of 10 first team all-conference performers along with several earning second team and honorable mention.
“I want to thank the Hastings College community and all the players I was so fortunate to coach," Bohnenkamp said in a statement. "I am so proud of all we accomplished during my tenure as the head coach. My most proud moments were watching and helping the growth of the individuals as players and as men and how successful those players will be both on the field and off. This is a very bittersweet time as I know I will miss the everyday moments with the team that happened behind the scenes, but I am very excited to start the next chapter of my life."