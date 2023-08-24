NELSON — First-year head coach Curt Bolte can only hope the third time is the charm for the Lawrence-Nelson volleyball team.
The past two years, the Raiders have fallen one win short of the state tournament — a stage they last played on in 2019.
With four starters and a few letter winners back, Bolte believes his first team could be the group to get back to Lincoln.
“We have a core group back that has a lot of experience, which should be very helpful this season, with more growth to hopefully come,” Bolte said.
“Our goal this year is to win the Twin Valley Conference. We’ve lost in sub-state matches the last two years, so our goal is to win more games we should win to get a better draw for that matchup, should we make it there again.”
The Raiders went 15-17 last season, winning four of five at the end of the season to reach a district final.
Back in the lineup are seniors Claire Himmelberg and Sydney Biltoft, and juniors Kara Menke and Hanna Skinner.
Menke was the team’s leader in hitting and blocking last season, with 200 kills and 45 blocks. She also served 37 aces and 254 digs.
Biltoft added 139 kills and Skinner 129. Himmelberg split time at setter in a 6-2 offense last fall, and finished with a team-best 334 assists.
Bolte, who is a Lawrence-Nelson alum, said he began playing volleyball after college. Since, it has become a game that has him enamored with its intricasies.
“Little did I know my brain would run X’s and O’s through my head very smoothly and pick up on the game quickly,” he said. “I’m excited to go from playing to teaching the kids how to be smarter, enjoy the game more and gain more confidence.”2023 schedule
Aug. — 26, Axtell invite; 31, at Superior; Sept. — 5, EMF; 7, Deshler; 9, EMF invite; 12, Harvard, Kenesaw; 14, Shelton; 19, at Thayer Central triangular; 21, Silver Lake; 26-28, St. Cecilia invite; Oct. — 3, at Kenesaw triangular; 10, at Blue Hill; 12, BDS, High Plains; 14-16, Twin Valley Conference tournament; 17, at Giltner triangular