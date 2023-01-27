Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Overcast skies and windy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Morning high of 27F with temps falling to near 15. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Windy this evening. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 0F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph.