Story Highlights

As Hastings College coach Cara Romeike recalled, Reagan Gallaway was involved in a game resembling tug-of-war.

All boys, except for one girl.

“I just saw her work ethic in the first five seconds of knowing her,” Romeike said. “It was literally insane that she wasn’t just like, ‘I’m a girl and I’m not going to be able to impact this game at all.’ She was pulling the weight of the whole team.”

That day began a friendship, mentorship, “sisterhood” that’s going to last at least four more years. Perhaps for life.

“We just have this bond that nobody else has,” Gallaway said.

As soon as Reagen Gallaway made the commitment, she felt a doubt.

The Amherst senior told the women’s wrestling coaches at the University of Iowa she wanted to be a Hawkeye.

Reagan Gallaway signing
Buy Now

Amherst’s Reagan Gallaway signs to wrestle for Hastings College during a ceremony Thursday at Amherst High School. Gallaway is flanked by her parents, Wayne and Nancy, and was joined by Hastings College coach Cara Romeike (right).
060222ISFwrest03.jpg
Buy Now

Team USA athletes pose for a selfie with their medals and Hastings College women’s wrestling coach Cara Romeike (middle back) during the World School Sport Games hosted by the International School Sports Federation In Normandy, France in May.
Waite signing 2.jpg
Buy Now

Adams Central’s Kaley Waite signed with Hastings College women’s wrestling Tuesday afternoon. She is the first Hastings girl to pledge to the Broncos and coach Cara Romeike (right).
Reagen Gallaway records.jpg
Buy Now

Amherst’s Reagen Gallaway poses next to the school’s girls wrestling record boards. She holds all program records except escapes and reversals. “Hopefully they’ll stay up there for a while,” she said. Gallaway signed with Hastings College.
Business review
Buy Now
0
0
0
0
0