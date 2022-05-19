OMAHA — It wasn't the result Luke Bonifas wanted, but he gave it his all.
That's how the Adams Central senior summed up his prep track and field career following his last race on Omaha Burke's track Thursday at the Class B state meet.
A day after a riveting 3,200-meter run and a third-place finish, Bonifas again found himself in a dogfight for a gold in the 1,600.
But it wasn't the race he thought he'd have to run.
"I think with how the race played out, I could have run it a little smarter," Bonifas said. "We took the first 800 really slow and kind of put it in the hands of the 800 guys."
But it wasn't an "800 guy" who was the victor.
The title went to Lexington's Ian Salazar-Molina, who clocked a 4:26.77 to sweep the long-distance races.
Bonifas collected a bronze medal, his second of the meet, with a 4:31.29 behind Sidney's Cameron Brauer (4:29.90).
Both Salazar-Molina and Bonifas started in the waterfall and got swallowed up in the pack across the first 100 meters or so.
Brauer established himself early on. As did Minden's Carter Harsin, who led a lap before finishing 12th (4:42.90).
Bonifas and Salazar-Molina were chasing Brauer down during the final lap after the Red Raider burst ahead by about 25 meters.
The lungs-of-steel Minuteman once again kicked his way to the front of the pack.
"I had to play it smart," Salazar-Molina said. "I didn't want to shoot out with him because if I would have shot out with him, I would have run out of stamina. I had to stay behind and chase him down."
The Lexington sophomore sold the media who interviewed him Wednesday after the two-mile that his kick was inferior to that of Bonifas and South Sioux City's Mesuidi Ejerso, the 2021 runner-up in the 1,600.
That appeared to be a fallacy.
Salazar-Molina smiled.
"It's just by the feeling of the race, what you feel in the moment," he said of his kick. "If you feel good at that spot, and you know you can hold it, then that's when you kick it and you try to stay up there the rest of the race."
Bonifas said he had more of a kick Thursday than in the two-mile on Wednesday, when Salazar-Molina drew it out of him too early. But it still wasn't enough.
"I've gotten beaten by (Salazar-Molina) twice now. Just dusted," Bonifas said. "This time I wanted to take a lead and maybe play into his cards a little bit. I wish I would have had a little more just to get second, but I started a little late and I think I gave it my all on the track."
Mousel on the move
Kaitlyn Mousel already has big goals and adjustments to make for her junior year on the track next spring.
She plans to continue her steady climb in the 300 hurdles standings and improve her form.
On Thursday, the Adams Central sophomore improved one spot in the race from a year ago and claimed fifth. Mousel turned in a 47.14.
That time was better than her 47.69 in Wednesday's prelims, but still far off from her seed time of 46.55 that ranked her second coming into the state meet and is also a school record.
She partially attributed the disparity to running the race in lane eight.
"I'm still happy with how I did," she said. "It was just something different than what I'm used to out there in lane eight. It could have gone a lot worse."
And she didn't stutter on any of her approaches Thursday, which was an issue in the prelims and nearly cost her a spot in the final.
"I feel like every hurdle I stumbled over," Mousel said. "It was not the best (qualifying) position. After my race, I thought I wasn't going to get in. But I made it and thought I'd have to somewhat redeem myself today.
"I think I did that."
Now, she hopes to nail down a running form that involves clearing hurdles with both of her legs as leads. Something all the "really good" hurdlers can do, she said.
"I can only go over with my right leg (right now)," said Mousel. "When I come up to a spot where I can't go over with my left leg, I stutter step and it slows me down a lot. So, I'm going to try and go with left leg next year and that'll help get me up there in times and in a middle lane."
Podium Patriots
Adams Central's boys 400 relay broke a school record on Thursday.
The Patriots set the new one at 43.62 seconds in a state final run by Elijah Mulligan, Drew Bonifas, Nate Kerr and Grant Trausch Thursday. That same group same oh, so close in Broken Bow during their district race.
The new time was good for a sixth-place finish in Class B and a spot on the podium.
The result coming despite a "shaky" hand off between Bonifas and Kerr, the second and third legs on the race, according to the anchor Trausch.
"It was still pretty good," Kerr defended. "I think he just missed my hand on the first try."
"I don't know what happened, we just bobbled it a little bit," Bonifas explained. "But we didn't lose any speed."
And speed was a factor in the race that had the Patriots in lane eight.
The team ran a 43.86 at districts in Broken Bow, where Mulligan said he got the group off to a "rough" start.
"I felt very good today, and feel like I ran well," he said.
The race was run in two heats. Adams Central ran in the second.
The group collectively said their goal was the school record and eighth place.
They snuck in to sixth.
"We were happy," Mulligan said.