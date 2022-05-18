OMAHA — Luke Bonifas had no breath left for the finish.
Lexington’s Ian Salazar-Molina siphoned it out of him Wednesday evening on the penultimate lap of the Class B 3,200-meter run.
That’s when the Minuteman pushed the Patriot to his limits and forced an early kick from his Central Conference counterpart.
“Ideally I would have been able to chill a little bit more,” Bonifas said.
But the senior, who led the first 5 1/2 laps, had no choice.
Salazar-Molina, the eventual champion with his time of 9 minutes, 36.81 seconds, nudged Bonifas just enough to run him out of gold medal contention.
The Patriot settled for bronze, crossing the line in 9:50.99. He’ll take it after missing the podium last year.
“I did everything I had to to try to win,” Bonifas said. “I knew I had my work cut out for me.”
Last year’s champ, South Sioux City’s Mesuidi Ejerso drafted off Salazar-Molina and Bonifas for the first seven laps. He saved his boost for the final 400 to give the winner all he could handle down the stretch.
But even he was no match.
Salazar-Molina, even through the scorching, unpleasant-for-distance-running heat, turned on the afterburners to win by less than two seconds.
“I was saving the kick for the end because I knew it was going to be a battle for first,” Salazar-Molina said.
In the end, it didn’t seem as close as the times reflected.
Perhaps that was because of the wear-and-tear of the second-to-last lap.
“I knew I was going to push the pace at that point,” Salazar-Molina said. “If I didn’t push it earlier, I feel like I would have gotten out-kicked at the end.
“If I’m being honest, they both have a better kick than I do.”
The last lap was a test of both who wanted it more and who had the most left to give.
After expending so much through 2,800 meters, Bonifas had little.
“Early on it felt so good and comfortable,” he said. “About lap six, (Salazar-Molina) just kind of killed me. Maybe my legs were not going like I wanted them to. I just didn’t have a kick that last 400, which is what you need to win these big meets.”
Salazar-Molina beat Bonifas in the 1,600 at the Central Conference meet in similar fashion.
“He out-kicked me,” Bonifas said of that May 6 race.
The two will duke it out with 2021 runner-up Ejerso for that title Thursday afternoon.
Rest of Class B
Minden’s Gage Fries admits he has put more into the 300-meter hurdles this season than the 110s.
He won 2021 all-class gold in the latter. He wants the same success in the former.
Fries finished eighth in the 300 last May. He’ll be seeded sixth in Thursday’s finals after the 40.81 he posted in Wednesday’s prelims.
“I did the best I could today,” he said. “We’ll try again tomorrow.”
Most answers to post-race questions Fries offered came with a sense of disappointment from the first day of his last high school track meet.
That’s because the defending 110 hurdles champion failed to qualify for the event’s final earlier Wednesday.
Fries clocking a 15.37 wasn’t good enough. It left him ninth in qualifying and on the outside looking in.
“Being all-class state champion last year, you kind of walk around with a big target on your back. You know that,” Fries said. “It just wasn’t a good race — worst race I’ve run all year, probably.”
Aside from the 15.59 prelim at the Kearney Invite on April 8, Fries guessed right.
He had to get his mind right before the 300.
“I told my coaches and parents, like, I can’t dwell on it,” Fries said. “I came here for a reason. If I don’t get it in the 110s, I’m getting it in the 300. I’ve got to win.”
Adams Central’s Kaitlyn Mousel qualified for the girls 300 hurdles final. The Patriot snagged the eighth and last qualifying spot with her 47.69.
Megyn Scott reached a new personal best in the pole vault, clearing 10-6 for 12th place.
Near misses
Adams Central’s Mari Conant narrowly missed the finals in the 400 with her personal best 1:00.12. She was .03 seconds slower than Scottsbluff’s Payton Burda for the eighth qualifying slot.
Conant finished 10th in the long jump with a mark of 16 feet, 1 3/4 inches. She did not qualify for the 200 final.
Neither did teammate Grant Trausch, who was left on the outside looking in in the boys 200. Trausch’s 22.90 missed the finals by .05 seconds.
In the girls 110 hurdles, Minden freshman Mattie Kamery was .02 seconds off eighth place with her 15.99.
Senior Jessie Hurt was in contention to medal in the 3,200, but dropped off to 10th by race’s end with her 12:30.93.
Class B boys
Team scoring: Sidney 29, Aurora 20, McCook 17, Adams Central 16, Norris 16, Lexington 13, Omaha Skutt Catholic 12, Boys Town 8, South Sioux City 8, Blair 6, Waverly 6, Columbus Lakeview 5, Chadron 5, Elkhorn North 5, Broken Bow 4, Elkhorn 4, Cozad 4, Plattsmouth 3, Hastings 2.5, Boone Central 2.5, St. Paul 2, York 2, Lincoln Christian 2, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 1, Platteview 1, Arlington 1.
Finals
3,200: 1, Ian Salazar-Molina, Lexington, 9:36.81. 2, Mesuidi Ejerso, South Sioux City, 9:38.15. 3, Luke Bonifas, Adams Central, 9:50.99. 4, Riley Boonstra, Norris, 9:52.20. 5, Conner Ross, Elkhorn North, 9:59.66. 6, Elijah Dix, Plattsmouth, 9:59.96. 7, Colin Pinneo, York, 10:05.45. 8, Gus Lampe, Om RoncalliCatholic, 10:06.38.
3,200 relay: 1, Sidney (Mitchell Deer, Cameron Brauer, Treyson Johnstone, Daniel Bashtovoi), 7:56.63. 2, Omaha Skutt Catholic, 8:01.44. 3, Blair, 8:07.02. 4, Norris, 8:07.56. 5, Waverly, 8:09.24. 6, Lexington,8:20.24. 7, Lincoln Christian, 8:25.47. 8, Arlington, 8:28.28
Shot: 1, Gage Griffith, Aurora, 57-4½. 2, Jay Ballard, Boys Town, 57-2¼. 3, Eli Holt, Norris, 54-11¼. 4, Landon Ternus, Columbus Lakeview, 54-9½. 5, Max Denson, Broken Bow, 53-1. 6, Aidan Betz, Elkhorn, 52-9¾. 7, Trevor Brown, Waverly, 51-7. 8, Sam Thomas, Elkhorn North, 51-6½.
High jump: 1, Breck Samuelson, Adams Central, 6-8. 2, Jacob Dowse, Sidney, 6-6. 3, Sawyer Dickman, Sidney, 6-6. 4, Cameron Leeling, Sidney, 6-4. 5, Cash Chytka, Cozad, 6-4. 6, Nolan Studley, Hastings, 6-2. 6, Jaxon Lipker, Boone Central, 6-2. 8, Jaxon Adams, Platteview, 6-2.
Triple jump: 1, Carsen Staehr, Aurora, 46-6. 2, Adam Dugger, McCook, 46-6.. 3, Brett Fraker, McCook, 46-2¾. 4, Chayton Bynes, Chadron, 44-6½. 5, James Gninefou, Omaha Skutt Catholic, 43-, 10¾. 6, Alex Messinger, McCook, 43-8¾. 7, Jonah Paulsen, St. Paul, 43-8¼. 8, Dane Petersen, Elkhorn, 43-3¾.
Preliminaries
100-meter qualifiers: Dylan Mostek, Bennington, 10.93; Cooper Hausmann, Norris, 11.06; Ethan Baessler, Blair, 11.09; Luke Holly, Sidney, 11.06; Grant Schere, Waverly, 11.10; Adam Van Cleave, Columbus Lakeview, 11.15; Victor Isele, Northwest, 11.17; Eddie Johnson, Waverly, 11.19.
Heat 1: Ethan Baessler, Blair, 11.09Q; Grant Schere, Waverly, 11.10q; Trevor Ozenbaugh, Norris, 11.26; Qwentin Coble, Broken Bow, 11.37; Quentin Moss, Lexington, 11.39; Hunter Stewart, Lexington, 11.55; Ransen Wilkins, Scottsbluff, 11.56; Curtis Swahn, Wahoo, 11.56.
Heat 2: Dylan Mostek, Bennington, 10.93Q; Adam Van Cleave, Columbus Lakeview, 11.15q; Victor Isele, Northwest, 11.17q; Ayden Shook, Milford, 11.21; Parker Borer, Boone Central, 11.37; Jacob Gomez-Wilson, McCook, 11.39; Cooper Cerny, Norris, 11.48; Clyde Hinton, Plattsmouth, 11.48.
Heat 3: Cooper Hausmann, Norris, 11.06Q; Luke Holly, Sidney, 11.06q; Eddie Johnson, Waverly, 11.19q; Waylon Sherman, Wahoo, 11.23; Koby Nachtigal, Aurora, 11.25; Isak Doty, Sidney, 11.26; MJ Nelson, Nebraska City, 11.37; Wyatt Archer, Omaha Skutt Catholic, 11.37.
200 qualifiers: Adam Van Cleave, Columbus Lakeview, 22.37; Rylan Birkby, St. Paul, 22.52; Grant Schere, Waverly, 22.75; Isak Doty, Sidney, 22.58; uentin Moss, Lexington, 22.60; Landon Ternus, Columbus Lakeview, 22.65; Carsen Staehr, Aurora, 22.76; Cooper Hausmann, Norris, 22.85.
Heat 1: Adam Van Cleave, Columbus Lakeview, 22.37Q; Isak Doty, Sidney, 22.58q; Quentin Moss, Lexington, 22.60q; Cooper Hausmann, Norris, 22.85q; Parker Borer, Boone Central, 22.87; MJ Nelson, Nebraska City, 22.99; Jett Tingelhoff, Elkhorn North, 23.18; Khyler Shortridge, Columbus Lakeview, 23.42.
Heat 2: Grant Schere, Waverly, 22.75Q; Trevor Ozenbaugh, Norris, 23.11; Qwentin Coble, Broken Bow, 23.27; Jacob Gomez-Wilson, McCook, 18; Tony Murray, Boys Town, 23.41; Ransen Wilkins, Scottsbluff, 23.41; Garrett Jenkins, Waverly, 23.65; Aizyn Fulmer, Plattsmouth, 23.98.
Heat 3: Rylan Birkby, St. Paul, 22.52Q; Landon Ternus, Columbus Lakeview, 22.65q; Carsen Staehr, Aurora, 22.76q; Grant Trausch, Adams Central, 22.90; Waylon Sherman, Wahoo, 22.91; Nick Roth, Lincoln Christ, 23.22; Victor Isele, Northwest, 23.42; Luke Haney, Omaha Skutt Catholic, 23.46.
400 qualifiers: Mitchell Deer, Sidney, 49.88; Ezra Stewart, Platteview, 49.97; Conner Wells, St. Paul, 50.07; Rylan Birkby, St. Paul, 50.27; AJ Heffelfinger, Waverly, 50.45; Zach Pittman, Norris, 50.65; Connor Millikan, Platteview, 50.66; Ryan Binder, Auburn, 50.78.
Heat 1: Conner Wells, St. Paul, 50.07Q; Zach Pittman, Norris, 50.65q; Devon Carel, Fairbury, 51.76; Austin Madsen, Norris, 52.22; Carsen Staehr, Aurora, 52.41; Mitchell Rudie, Platteview, 52.44; Noah Sherman, Elkhorn, 53.60; Landon Bowen, Lexington, 54.02.
Heat 2: Ezra Stewart, Platteview, 49.97Q; Rylan Birkby, St. Paul, 50.27q; AJ Heffelfinger, Waverly, 50.45q; Ryan Binder, Auburn, 50.78q; Malachi Bordovsky, Wahoo, 52.01; Wyatt Knapp, Northwest, 52.47; Christian Young, Elkhorn North, 52.56; Simon Janssen, Columbus Lakeview, 52.56.
Heat 3: Mitchell Deer, Sidney, 49.88Q; Connor Millikan, Platteview, 50.66q; Alex Leuenberger, Waverly, 50.83; Sedjro Agoumba, Wayne High, 51.70; Konner Verbeck, Minden, 52.08; Braxton Smith, Waverly, 52.64; Tyson Klein, Scottsbluff, 52.87; Coleton Cooper, Pierce, 53.02.
110 high hurdles qualifiers: Tyler Carroll, Central City, 14.86; Jackson Roberts, Boone Central, 14.97; Xander Provance, Chadron, 15.04; Jacob Horner, Elkhorn North, 14.87; Rhett Cullers, Chadron, 15.15; Zach Fox, Wahoo, 15.20; Keaton Wattier, O’Neill, 15.23; Benjamin Brahmer, Pierce, 15.32
Heat 1: Xander Provance, Chadron, 15.04Q; Rhett Cullers, Chadron, 15.15q; Zach Fox, Wahoo, 15.20q; Benjamin Brahmer, Pierce, 15.32q; Braxton Borer, Columbus Lakeview, 15.58; Jayden Curtis, Ogallala, 15.97; Rex Buettenback, Ralston, 16.06; Kevin Sohl, Plattsmouth, 16.40.
Heat 2:Tyler Carroll, Central City, 14.86Q; Jacob Horner, Elkhorn North, 14.87q; Keaton Wattier, O’Neill, 15.23q; Garrett Reece, Chadron, 15.77; Addison Croghan, Pierce, 16.11; Zane Eggleston, Broken Bow, 16.38; Trey Stevens, Gothenburg, 16.66; Tanner Languis, Norris, 16.81.
Heat 3: Jackson Roberts, Boone Central, 14.97Q; Gage Fries, Minden, 15.37; Lebron Pendles, Boys Town, 15.68; Alex Buxton, Fairbury, 16.27; Garrett Richardson, Northwest, 16.42; Bennett Turman, Omaha Skutt Catholic, 16.79; Gavin Sukup, Seward, 16.93; Cameron Zink, Ogallala, DNF.
300 intermediate hurdles qualifiers: Jackson Roberts, Boone Central, 38.98; Evan Shepard, Ashland-Greenwd, 40.34; Gage Fries, Minden, 40.81; Wyatt Archer, Omaha Skutt Catholic, 40.32; Malachi Swallow, Chadron, 40.36; Cooper Diamond, Bennington, 40.74; Benjamin Brahmer, Pierce, 40.95; Zach Fox, Wahoo, 41.10.
Heat 1: Gage Fries, Minden, 40.81Q; Zach Fox, Wahoo, 41.10q; Garrett Reece, Chadron, 41.55; Gavin Sukup, Seward, 41.82; Rhett Cullers, Chadron, 42.30; Jase Voorhees, Syracuse, 42.83; Cameron Zink, Ogallala, 43.22; Alex Portillo, Northwest, 43.35.
Heat 2: Evan Shepard, Ashland-Greenwood, 40.34Q; Malachi Swallow, Chadron, 40.36q; Ben Brahmer, Pierce, 40.95q; Jacob Horner, Elkhorn North, 41.12; Garrett Richardson, Northwest, 41.68; Malachi Bordovsky, Wahoo, 41.75; Zane Eggleston, Broken Bow,, 42.66; Preston Harms, Waverly, 42.82.
Heat 3: Jackson Roberts, Boone Central, 38.98Q; Wyatt Archer, Omaha Skutt Catholic, 40.32q; Cooper Diamond, Bennington, 40.74q; Braxton Borer, Columbus Lakeview, 41.79; Tyler Carroll, Central City, 42.38; Dahlton Fisher, Lincoln Christ, 42.82; Jacob (Alex) Phelps, Wayne, 43.34; Hogan Wingrove, Waverly, DNF.
Class B girls
Team scoring: Elkhorn North 25.5, Pierce 24, Waverly 12, York 10, Gothenburg 10, Syracuse 10, Norris 10, Arlington 8, Beatrice 8, Holdrege 7.5, Gering 7, McCook 7, Sidney 6, St. Paul 5, Ogallala 5, Kearney Catholic 5, Blair 5, Omaha Gross Cath 4, Lexington 4, Bennington 3, Scottsbluff 3, Lincoln Christian 3, O’Neill 2, Seward 2, Northwest 2, Falls City 2, Columbus Scotus 2, Omaha Skutt Catholic 1, South Sioux City 1, Wayne High 1
Finals
3,200: 1, Kassidy Stuckey, York, 11:22.87. 2, Julia Karmazin, Elkhorn North, 11:27.02. 3, Madison Seiler, Gering, 11:34.33. 4, Lindee Henning, Ogallala, 11:40.23. 5, Alexus Sindelar, Pierce, 11:47.21. 6, Sadye Daniell, Lincoln Christ, 11:49.85. 7, Tessa Greisen, Seward, 12:06.12. 8, Anika Richards, Omaha Skutt Catholic, 12:17.47.
3,200 relay: 1, Elkhorn North (Britt Prince, Morgan Sachs, Ella Ford, Sydney Stodden), 9:31.08. 2, Waverly, 9:43.75. 3, Pierce, 9:46.54. 4, Blair, 9:47.69. 5, McCook, 9:51.54. 6, Bennington, 9:56.63. 7, Northwest, 9:57.96. 8, Wayne, 10:01.70
Discus: 1, Madison Smith, Gothenburg, 138-6. 2, Jozy Piper, Pierce, 133-9. 3, Elly Piper, Pierce, 132-8. 4, Olivia Poppert, St. Paul, 126-, 10. 5, McKinna Moats, Lexington, 125-, 10. 6, Sierra H Kotschwar, McCook, 121-11. 7, Chloe Walker, Columbus Scotus, 120-4. 8, Nyaluet Diew, South Sioux City, 119-11.
Long jump: 1, Taylor Bredthauer, Norris, 17-9¾. 2, Keelianne Green, Arlington, 17-9¼. 3, Karsyn Leeling, Sidney, 17-6. 4, Ashley Keck, Kearney Catholic, 16-11¾. 5, Maria Connealy Omaha Gross Cath, 16-10¼. 6, Mariyah Avila, Scottsbluff, 16-10¼. 7, RaeAnn Thompson, Falls City, 16-9½. 8, Gabrielle Moreno, Gering, 16-8½.
Pole vault: 1, Kennedy Stanley, Syracuse, 11-6. 2, Madeline Swanson, Beatrice, 11-6. 3, Bradie Medina, Holdrege, 11-0. 3, Allyson Dutoit, Elkhorn North, 11-0. 5, Avery Scott, Waverly, 11-0. 6, Savannah Bishop, Elkhorn North, 10-6. 6, Kaitlyn Jewett, Holdrege, 10-6. 6, Zelie Sorensen, O’Neill, 10-6.
Preliminaries
100-meter qualifiers: Morgan Mahoney, Beatrice, 12.30; RaeAnn Thompson, Falls City, 12.33; Taylor Bredthauer, Norris, 12.35; Kennedy Wade, Bennington, 12.31; Emily Penne, South Sioux City, 12.44; Jacie Rexilius, Lincoln Christ, 12.50; Avyn Urbanski, Northwest, 12.50; Samantha Roby, Northwest, 12.56.
Heat 1: Morgan Mahoney, Beatrice, 12.30Q; Kennedy Wade, Bennington, 12.31q; Emily Penne, South Sioux City, 12.44q; Samantha Roby, Northwest, 12.56q; Taryn Spady, Scottsbluff, 12.74; Kaylee Crosby, Aurora, 12.85; Karlee Henning, Crete, 13.17; Coral Collins, Seward, 13.24.
Heat 2: Taylor Bredthauer, Norris, 12.35Q; Jacie Rexilius, Lincoln Christ, 12.50q; Avyn Urbanski, Northwest, 12.50q; Macy Stock, Columbus Lakeview, 12.57; Zelie Sorensen, O’Neill, 12.68; Brooke Williams, Platteview, 13.13; Ashlynn Garcia, South Sioux City, 13.17; Maria Caballero, Lexington, 13.18.
Heat 3: RaeAnn Thompson, Falls City, 12.3Q; Avery Barnard, Beatrice, 12.77; Makaia Baker, Cozad, 12.84; Eden Schulz, Seward, 12.92; Kate Langford, Bennington, 12.92; Kaelan Schultz, Hastings, 12.94; Hannah Knox, Syracuse, 13.22; Madeleine Harrison, Elkhorn North, FS.
200 qualifiers: Kennedy Wade, Bennington, 25.13; RaeAnn Thompson, Falls City, 25.37; Morgan Mahoney, Beatrice, 25.59; Taylor Bredthauer, Norris, 25.48; Jacie Rexilius, Lincoln Christ, 25.72; Avyn Urbanski, Northwest, 25.86; Avery Barnard, Beatrice, 26.18; Emily Penne, South Sioux City, 26.25.
Heat 1: Morgan Mahoney, Beatrice, 25.59Q; Jacie Rexilius, Lincoln Christ, 25.72q; Avyn Urbanski, Northwest, 25.86q; Makaia Baker, Cozad, 26.43; Makayla Kirchner, Ogallala, 26.67; , Madelyn Brown, Aurora, 26.95; Joslyn Rice, Waverly, 27.03; Kaylee Crosby, Aurora, 27.14.
Heat 2: RaeAnn Thompson,Falls City, 25.37Q; Taylor Bredthauer, Norris, 25.48q; Blake Barcel, Columbus Lakeview, 26.31; Ellie Shanahan, Omaha RoncalliCatholic, 26.44; Zelie Sorensen, O’Neill, 26.48; Ella Dalton, Elkhorn, 26.82; Isabelle Derby, Platteview, 27.22; Emma Dutton, McCoojk, 27.27.
Heat 3: Kennedy Wade, Bennington, 25.13Q; Avery Barnard, Beatrice, 26.18q; Emily Penne, South Sioux City, 26.25q; Macy Stock, Columbus Lakeview, 26.36; Mari Conant, Adams Central, 26.84; Payton Dzingle, Kearney Catholic, 27.15; Bethany Kaup, Pierce, 27.16; Ivy Leuck, Omaha Skutt Catholic, 27.32.
400 qualifiers: Britt Prince, Elkhorn North, 58.46; Sydney Stodden, Elkhorn North, 58.78; Grace Heaney, Elkhorn North, 59.21; Samantha Roby, Northwest, 58.59; Reba Mader, Northwest, 59.58; Blake Barcel, Columbus Lakeview, 59.69; Shawna Wilkinson, McCook, 59.85; Payton Burda, Scottsbluff, 1:00.09.
Heat 1: Sydney Stodden, Elkhorn North, 58.78Q; Blake Barcel, Columbus Lakeview, 59.69q; Payton Burda, Scottsbluff, 1:00.09q; Mari Conant, Adams Central, 1:00.12; Mya Larsen, Elkhorn, 1:00.91; Reece Ewoldt, Blair, 1:01.40; Emma Hague, Elkhorn, 1:01.60; Jacie Rexilius, Lincoln Christ, 1:01.60.
Heat 2: Britt Prince, Elkhorn North, 58.46Q; Samantha Roby, Northwest, 58.59q; Reba Mader, Northwest, 59.58q; Jaelynne Clarke, Alliance, 1:00.60; Makaia Baker, Cozad, 1:00.85; Karyn Burkholder, Cozad, 1:01.07; Ellie Shanahan, Om RoncalliCatholic, 1:01.86; Madeline Swanson, Beatrice, 1:02.42.
Heat 3: Grace Heaney, Elkhorn North, 59.21Q; Shawna Wilkinson, McCook, 59.85q; Jayden Meyer, Syracuse, 1:00.38; Alexis Hiatt, Bennington, 1:00.62; Mia Hunke, West Point Beemer, 1:00.65; Katie Smith, Omaha Skutt Catholic, 1:01.44; Alonna Depalma, Waverly, 1:01.82; Taylor Kreifels, Falls City, 1:01.89.
100 high hurdles qualifiers: Kailynn Gubbels, Arlington, 14.66; Grace Mustard, Columbus Scotus, 15.09; Paige Horne, Scottsbluff, 15.15; Emma Dutton, McCook, 15.53; Aubrey O’Hare, Gothenburg, 15.72; Aizlynn Krafka, Northwest, 15.77; Chloe Ahrens, Sidney, 15.88; Allyson Dutoit, Elkhorn Norht, 15.97.
Heat 1: Kailynn Gubbels, Arlington, 14.66Q; Grace Mustard, Columbus Scotus, 15.09q; Aubrey O’Hare, Gothenburg, 15.72q; Lauren Maly, Crete, 16.38; Jami Mans, Fairbury, 16.39; Savannah Bishop, Elkhorn North, 16.56; Macala Hood, Alliance, 16.80.
Heat 2: Paige Horne, Scottsbluff, 15.15Q; Aizlynn Krafka, Northwest, 15.77q; Allyson Dutoit, Elkhorn North, 15.97q; Leah Grant, Auburn, 16.16; Mia Hunke, West Point B, 16.41; Chloe Mader, Northwest, 17.60; Naomi Bertucci, Elkhorn, 18.18; Tatum Bailey, Chadron, 21.50.
Heat 3; Emma Dutton, McCook, 15.53Q; Chloe Ahrens, Sidney, 15.88q; Mattie Kamery, Minden, 15.99; Kelsey Miller, Seward, 16.08; Mary Shulayk, Waverly, 16.31; Ashleigh Kirkendall, Falls City, 16.59; Emily Huss, Fairbury, 16.70; Jadah Laughlin, Ashland-Greenwood, 17.60.
300 low hurdles qualifiers: Kailynn Gubbels, Arlington, 45.10; Emma Dutton, McCook, 46.25; Mia Hunke, West Point Beemer, 47.17; Kate Langford, Bennington, 46.61; Karyn Burkholder, Cozad, 47.15; Ashley Keck, Kearney Catholic, 47.37; Paige Horne, Scottsbluff, 47.53; Kaitlyn Mousel, Adams Central, 47.69.
Heat 1: Kailynn Gubbels, Arlington, 45.10Q; Ashley Keck, Kearney Catholic, 47.37q; Leah Grant, Auburn, 48.36; Mattie Kamery, Minden, 48.77; Chloe Ahrens, Sidney, 48.95; Ellie Rice, Omaha Gross Catholic, 50.20; Aubrey O’Hare, Gothenburg, 50.82; Naomi Bertucci, Elkhorn, 52.13.
Heat 2: Mia Hunke, West Point Beemer, 47.17Q; Kaitlyn Mousel, Adams Central, 47.69q; Erika Roehrs, Blair, 47.81; Josie Sanders, Alliance, 48.37; Brooklyn Beck, Northwest, 48.57; Eva Fahrnbruch, Aurora, 49.43; Amelia Wempen, Bennington, 49.72; Jadah Laughlin, Ashland-Greenwood, 50.71.
Heat 3: Emma Dutton, McCook, 46.25Q; Kate Langford, Bennington, 46.61q; Karyn Burkholder, Cozad, 47.15q; Paige Horne, Scottsbluff, 47.53q; Katie Smith, Omaha Skutt Catholic, 49.07; Kelsey Miller, Seward, 49.63; Lainey Portwine, York, 50.07; Madelyn Lubischer, Raymond Central, 56.29.