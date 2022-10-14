BLUE HILL — Senior Jake Bonifas led Blue Hill to a 34-0 win over Silver Lake in the final game of the regular season. Now, Blue Hill coaches, players, and fans are holding their breath to see if they can sneak into the playoffs next week.

“It’s kinda strange for us; hurts not knowing what our future holds, but we are crossing our fingers and saying our prayers to maybe get another chance,” said Blue Hill coach Riley Armes.

0
0
0
0
0