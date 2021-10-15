AURORA — Gold was a popular color for area athletes at the Class C, District 4 cross country meet on Thursday. Tribland brought home the boys individual champion as well as the boys team champions.
Reigning supreme in the boys individual race was Adams Central’s Luke Bonfias while the Minden boys team had four runners place in the top 14 to earn the district championship. Both the Whippets and Bonifas have seen their fair share of the state meet, but that doesn’t make Thursday’s gold medal performances any less sweet.
“I knew it was going to be a perfect day for a race and a PR. I was feeling so good halfway through and I was just like, ‘OK, let’s hammer this last half,’ ” Bonifas said.
“We’re excited, but we don’t feel like we’ve had our best day yet,” said Shawn Wheelock, Minden head coach.
For Bonifas, the race might as well have been a stroll in the park. He finished 46 seconds faster than second-place Conner Wells of St. Paul. Sometimes it can be hard to push one’s self when leading the rest of the pack by as much as Bonifas did in Thursday’s race, but he was able to keep the pace enough to set a new personal best.
“This year, I’ve had a lot of meets where I’ve been out on my own,” he said. “I just planned this race out so well in my head; for the last week I’ve been thinking about how I’m going to execute my plan. Just keeping mentally tough and keeping Christ in my mind, that all just helped me so much.”
As excited as Bonifas was to capture the district title, he was equally excited that his team will be joining him in Kearney. The Patriots qualified for the state tournament with a third-place finish.
“The most amazing feeling was looking back and seeing all of the Adams Central boys coming through. Even halfway I saw they were all running together and it made me so happy,” Bonifas said. “We lost a lot of seniors last year, so at the beginning of the summer I was thinking this would probably be a rebuilding year.
“My goal was just to do my best to get us to state, but I didn’t know how we would stack up. Then, it became pretty evident early on that we would have a good shot if we ran well, like we did today. I think I realized that after our first practice, after seeing some of the potential from the younger guys we realized we have a shot.”
The next four AC runners finished in between 19th and 32nd. Ryan Stritt, who suffered a stress fracture earlier in the year, was the closest of the remaining Patriots to medalling, finishing 19th with a time of 18:12.07.
“It’s been a while; I think 2015 was the last time the guys went to state,” said AC head coach Toni Fowler. “They’re just a group of young men that have worked their butts off.”
Bonifas has been dominating most of the competition throughout the year. The Whippets on the other hand, they have been solid from start to finish, but standing alone atop the team standings has not been all that common this season.
“Our boys have not won a major meet this year,” Wheelock said. “We had a couple small ones that we should have won, but we were even fifth in our own invite. It’s a process, and we just have to grow confidence and get better.”
Leading the way for the Whippets was the trio of Cooper Land, Konner Verbeck, and Caden Jameson. They all finished within four seconds of each other, with Land (17:39.90) placing eighth, Verbeck (17:40.64) ninth, and Jameson (17:43.90) 10th. Alex Boudreau rounded out the scoring and still captured a medal, placing 14th with a time of 17:58.79.
Minden’s girls also earned a trip to the state tournament after finishing as the runner-up. The Whippets were without lead runner Jessie Hurt, but they still found a way to punch their tickets to state.
Priscila Madriz led Minden with a fifth-place finish, running the race in 21:19.70. Alejandra Iniguez (21:53.57), Lindsey Rehtus (22:11.56), and Hannah Donley (22:22.53) placed 10th, 14th and 15th, respectively, while Brena Bules (22:23.93) was right behind them all in 16th.
“We hope to have Jessie back next week,” Wheelock said. “To walk out of here with a district championship and a runner-up, we’re excited. The girls are disappointed, but they have to keep it in perspective.
“The girls are ready to run; they’re excited and they think they’re as a good as anyone.”
Adams Central’s Lynsie Lancaster will be the Patriots’ lone qualifier after she finished the race in 21:18.69 and placed fourth.
“It was a difficult race. I felt good for about the first 2 1/2, but the last half kicked my butt a little bit. Especially coming back around and doubling back on stretch that you’ve already run; that always hurts the mentality,” Lancaster said. “I’m hurting quite a bit, but that comes with racing.”
Fillmore Central’s Hallie Verhage (21:31.25) placed seventh to qualify for the state meet. On the boys side, South Central advanced two runners to final race of the year in Kearney, as Rowan Jarosik (17:19.02) placed fourth and Logan Menke (17:46.95) finished 11th.
Minden boys results
8, Cooper Land 17:39.90; 9, Konner Verbeck 17:40.64; 10, Caden Jameson 17:43.90; 14, Alex Boudreau 17:58.79; Landon Mellman 18:15.74
Adams Central boys results
1, Luke Bonifas 16:20.00; Ryan Stritt 18:12.07; Tristin Klinger 18:20.19; Andrew Heckman 18:39.66; Henry Schreiner 18:52.95
South Central boys results
4, Rowan Jarosik 17:19.02; 11, Logan Menke 17:46.95; Sean Heaton 19:24.69; Jacob Hagemeier 19:44.53; Theo Kathman 21:32.09
Fillmore Central boys results
12, Cooper Schelkopf 17:56.74; Ashtin Clark 18:07.02; Travis Meyers 19:13.76; Austin Wurtz 19:27.72; Waylon Rayburn 19:50.79
Adams Central girls results
4, Lynsie Lancaster 21:18.69; Emmer Huyser 23:44.82; Sadie Loehr 24:02.46; Addie Cass 24:51.50; Kaylee Buchholz 28:31.15
Minden girls results
5, Priscila Madriz 21:19.70; 10, Alejandra Iniguez 21:53.57; 14, Linsey Rehtus 22:11.56; 15, Hannah Donley 22:22.53; Brenna Bules 22:23.93
Fillmore Central girls results
7, Hallie Verhage 21:31.25; Annika Frook 24:45.16; Teneal Barbur 25:44.27;
D-4 (subhead)
FRANKLIN — In the Class D, District 4 meet, St. Cecilia’s Alayna Vargas won the gold medal with a time of 19:41.96. Teammate Megan Vrooman (23:10.33) placed 15th to earn a state bid.
“Overall, I was proud of how everyone ran,” said STC head coach Trevor Alber. “Alayna ran a season-best time and won the meet. Megan had a strong finish clinching the last spot to qualify from state...It was great to see everyone compete and run close to season bests for the final race of the season.”
St. Cecilia also got a state qualifier in Robert Hrnchir, who was third in the boys race, running in a time of 18:28.90.
The Doniphan-Trumbull boys and girls both qualified for the state meet. Harrison Sjuts (18:54.63) and Owen Schultz (18:58.12) led D-T with ninth and 10th finishes, respectively, for the boys. The girls team was led by Avery Robb (22:33.80), who was fourth.
Ellie Janda of Red Cloud/Blue Hill (23:01.36), Superior’s Laci Kircchoff (23:03.39) and Harvard’s Alyssa Ferguson (23:09.20) all qualified by placing 13th-14th.
On the boys side, Franklin’s Joshua Bislow (18:49.26) placed seventh to punch his ticket to state. Superior’s Mazzulla Hunter (18:51.42) and Kyle Hubl (19:33.46) also will be making the trip to state after placing eighth and 15th, respectively.
B-4
The Hastings High boys had a pair of medalists punch their tickets to the state tournament. Austin Carrera (17:10.08) and Evan Struss (17:14.59) placed back-to-back at 13th and 14th, respectively. Following suit, the HHS girls had two runners also finish in 13th and 14th, as Kelyn Henry Perlich (20:46.88) and Reagan Shoemaker (20:48.21) qualified for the state tournament.
D-5
The Wilcox-Hildreth boys will send two to state in Isaiah Springer (18:29.28) and Micah Johnson (18:44.61), as they placed 10th and 15th.