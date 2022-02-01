KENESAW — Blue Hill’s Jake Bonifas was living large in the Twin Valley Conference quarterfinal game against Red Cloud Tuesday night in Kenesaw.
The 6-foot-1 junior was finding the bottom of the net constantly. Bonifas went 9-for-13 from the floor and 7-for-10 from downtown. His 25 points led all scorers and it was plenty for the Bobcats in their 62-27 win.
“He shot the ball well tonight and it was a great sight to see him shoot it well,” said Blue Hill head coach Jon Coffey. “Jake (Bonifas) had a great night for us. A couple of nights before, he struggled a little bit and after practice he stayed after and worked on his shot a little bit.
“It proves if you stay around a little bit and shoot, it’ll come together. He did a good job for us (Tuesday).”
The Bobcats overall shot the ball well. They went 23-for-43 from the floor and 10-for-16 from beyond the arc.
“We moved the ball around a little bit. It helps when people cut through the lane a little bit, looking for passes. We got a lot of assists,” Coffey said.
Blue Hill had two other players score in double figures behind Bonifas. MJ Coffey had 13 and Krae Ockinga had 11.
“That is balanced scoring and that is what I would like to see every night,” Coffey said.
On the defensive side, Blue Hill’s man-to-man defense stepped up. The Bobcats gave Red Cloud problems on the defensive boards and limiting second chance possessions.
Red Cloud managed to put up shots, but couldn’t find the bottom of the net.
“We did everything that we had to do. We had great back side help and never gave up the base line. We stopped the penetration and if you can do that a couple of times and it sure helps out a lot,” said Coffey.
Hugo Basco led the Warriors with seven points. Malaki Horne had five. Sam Dilley had four. Ben Ely, Landon Mahon and Carson McCleary each chipped in with three and Carlos Horne had two.
BH........................17 22 21 1 — 62
RC..............................6 5 8 8 — 27
Blue Hill (62)
Jake Bonifas 25, MJ Coffey 13, Krae Ockinga 11, TJ Ockinga 7, Marcus Utecht 3, Tate Kosse 1
Red Cloud (27)
Hugo Basco 7, Malaki Horne 5, Sam Dilley 4, Ben Ely 3, Landon Mahon 3, Carson McCleary 3, Carlos Horne 2
Kenesaw 75, Franklin 55
KENESAW — Four Blue Devils reached double figures in Kenesaw’s 75-55 win over Franklin in the early game.
Lane Kelley led the Class D-1 No. 5 Blue Devils with 15 points. Eli Jensen registered a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds. Tyson Denkert added 12 points and Randyn Uden 10. Trey Kennedy and Taten Uden each chipped in nine points.
Jravin Suck and Joel Katzberg combined for six points for Kenesaw, which shot 58% from the floor and nailed seven 3-pointers.
The Blue Devils opened with a 23-point first quarter and held a 15-point edge at halftime.
Nick Baker poured in the game-high 17 points for the Flyers. Matt Ayres added 15 and Miles Cleveland 10.
Kenesaw will host Blue Hill Friday night in the conference semifinals.