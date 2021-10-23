KEARNEY — There were 118 runners left in the dust by Adams Central’s Luke Bonifas at Friday’s state cross country meet at Kearney Country Club. The Patriots standout is no stranger to leading the pack, and his time of 16 minutes, 42.0 seconds was 26 seconds faster than anyone else behind him.
However, Bonifas’ run ended 1:23 after gold medalist Carson Noecker crossed the finish line.
Bonfias knew the individual gold medal was out of reach, as Noecker’s time proved to be the fastest time of any runner in any class. But the AC senior was thrilled with his runner-up finish on Friday.
“It’s awesome, not only that I got second but that we had the team up here running with me. That makes a huge difference. Going through this week with the guys, it was awesome, and that helped a lot with (Friday),” Bonifas said. “I knew it was my last ever race in high school, so I was just like, ‘Give it my all.’ It’s harder when you don’t have anyone to push with. But I still felt like I could keep running and go forever.”
“Last year was kind of a rough year finishing the season,” said AC head coach Toni Fowler. “I think he went into this year — even starting last year from track and through the summer and through the season with a whole different level of focus. He wanted to build and maintain base…and he was very focused on keeping his volume and his base and focused on keeping his pace.”
Fowler said she and Bonifas had a discussion during the week leading up to state on how to approach the race. She said if Bonfias were to try and keep pace with Noecker, there was the risk that the extremely difficult task could exhaust the AC runner to the point where he would not finish near his potential.
It’s a tough decision, but Fowler said both she and Bonifas felt like running his race instead of Noecker’s was the best move for the Patriot.
“Carson took off like always, and I didn’t really want go with him because I know he’s capable of so much. I just took second and ran with it because nobody really wanted to push me,” Bonifas said.
“He proved he was the second-best runner, and he’d been proving his quality all year,” Fowler added. “It was just a year where there was Necker, there was Luke, and then there was everyone else. But I didn’t want him to take a chance where it would cost something he’d regret. I’m super proud of him.”
The AC senior said the runners in the pack pushed him for the first mile, but then he was able to gain a sizable lead during the final 2/3 of the race.
“Once we hit the south side of the course, that’s when I made a move and tried to get away from there,” he said. “It was painful, I’m not going to lie. I was so nervous going into it I thought I was just going to be counting down the kilometers, which isn’t always the best move because then it’s mentally challenging. But after the 3K, I realized I could do this and I’m strong enough; I can finish this race and get second place.
“That was my goal. I knew I was capable of it if I had a good race. I’m happy it went to perfection.”
The Minden boys came into the state meet with high expectations after winning the district championship. But the Whippets did not have their best day, as they finished the race in 10th place as a team.
“Our boys believe they’re as good as anybody. I look at the results and I see where Gothenburg was at — fifth — and we’re right there. We’ve beaten them several times this year,” said Minden head coach Shawn Wheelock. “We didn’t have our best day, so that’s on me for not having them ready. It wasn’t because of a lack of effort and want to; we just have to find a way to close the deal at the end of the year, and that’s on this guy. I’m so proud of these guys. We were conference runner-up and district champions. They can’t take that away from them.”
Cooper Land was the Whippets’ top runner, finishing in 18:19.4. Caden Jameson (18:22.7) and Konner Verbeck (18:23.1) were right behind Land, as the three Minden runners finished within three spots of each other.
“The state meet does not define what they’ve done this year. I’m proud of them,” Wheelock said. “Our freshman class is really good. We have some kids that are dinged up and didn’t run, but I’m excited about our freshmen. We have good kids that are coming back that are juniors and sophomores. Our boys team is good for the future; they just have to understand there’s more to be done.
“The story’s written in the summer. We have to learn how to work even harder, compete harder, be tougher — and we’re doing those things the best that we can.”
Minden results
Cooper Land 18:19.36; Caden Jameson 18:22.70; Konner Verbeck 18:23.01; Samuel Cederburg 19:25.95; Landon Mellman 19:27.24; Alex Boudreau 19:58.36
Adams Central results
2, Luke Bonifas 16:41.98; Henry Schreiner 19:06.47; Tristin Klinger, 19:28.16; Andrew Heckman 20:08.17; Ryan Stritt 20:20.80; Tayte Rogers 20:24.67