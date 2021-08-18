Adams Central’s cross country teams will rely heavily on only a few varsity runners returning from a year ago.
For the boys, that means Luke Bonifas is going to lead the pack as he was the only Patriot boy who ran at state last fall. Bonifas, who ran with purpose and determination during a successful track and field season, looks to go out better than 79th at the state cross country meet this fall.
“Luke had a great track season, brining home two medals from the state meet,” said head coach Toni Fowler. “He had a solid summer of running and will be leaned on to lead our team.”
Joining Bonifas as returners are senior Tristan Klinger and sophomore Jonah Snell.
Newcomers include Henry Schreiner, a senior transfer from St. Cecilia; junior Andrew Heckman; sophomores Bennet Wrightsman and Tayte Rogers; and freshman Ryan Stritt.
Senior Sadie Loehr and sophomore Addie Cass headline returners for the girls team. Sophomores Lynsie Lancaster and Emmery Kuyser, and freshman Kaylee Buccholz make up the rest of the team.
“Only two girls have varsity cross country experience,” Fowler said, “but they are a great group of girls that work hard and will show improvement through the season.
“It will be an awesome year.”
2021 schedule
Aug. 27 at Northwest; Sept. 4 Minden invite; Sept. 10 Aurora invite; Sept. 16 FC invite; Sept. 21 AC invite; Sept. 27 UNK invite; Sept. 30 York invite; Oct. 7 Central Conference; Oct. 14 districts; Oct. 22 state