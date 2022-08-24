Anna Brant’s devotion to golf goes beyond the fall season. And that’s one of the defining factors of her head coach’s bias towards her.
Hastings High coach Rick Christy admires a golfer who spends time honing their craft.
Anna Brant’s devotion to golf goes beyond the fall season. And that’s one of the defining factors of her head coach’s bias towards her.
Hastings High coach Rick Christy admires a golfer who spends time honing their craft.
That Brant does.
She can be seen at Lochland Country Club any day during the week striking balls on the driving range.
Brant finds extra swings long after practice, unprompted. Playing on the Nebraska Junior Golf tour during the summer doesn’t hurt, either.
“She is a strong No. 1,” Christy, the seventh-year coach, said. “She has played a lot of golf and competed in multiple summer events.”
Brant is the Tigers’ lone returning state qualifier from a year ago. There she finished tied for 18th, just a handful of strokes outside of medal contention.
Christy expects Brant to make it back to state during this, her senior campaign.
She might have a teammate or two join her, depending on how the cards fall.
Christy highlighted junior Alayna Stephenson, who is out for golf for the first time.
“She is going to make an immediate impact this year,” Christy said. “She will be our No. 2 player in her first year of varsity competition.”
Who is behind those two is the question Christy faces answering.
“The toughest challenge is overcoming the lack of offseason work at spots 3-6 in our lineup,” he said. “We need a commitment from the kids to have a successful season.”
Seniors Meeka Francis and Olivia Ernst are back in the mix as well as sophomores Kendall Consbruck, Gracey McIntyre and Peyton Criss.
All have potential to make the tournament lineup.
“Our goal every year is to make it to state as a team,” Christy said. “It continues to be difficult with the strength of teams who are consistently at the top of our district.”
Schedule
Aug. 26 at Kearney Invite 9:30 a.m.; Sept. 2 at GISH Invite 9 a.m.; Sept. 9 at Lexington Invite 9 a.m.; Sept. 12 Dual vs. GISH 4 p.m.; Sept. 13 Host Invite 10 a.m.; Sept. 16 at Minden Invite 9 a.m.; Sept. 20 Tri w/Aurora and Minden; Sept. 22 at Holdrege Invite 9 a.m.; Sept. 30 at Scottsbluff Invite 9 a.m.; Oct. 4 at Districts (Jackrabbit) 10 a.m.; Oct. 11-12 State at Scottsbluff Country Club 9 a.m.