The second inning of Tuesday's Johnson Imperial Homes' game against Kearney provided some fireworks for spectators, with 13 combined runs and 10 hits in the frame. But a walk-off in the bottom of the seventh was the show's grand finale, as the Braves gave the home crowd an 11-10 victory over the rivals from the west.
Twice in the game, JIH had to watch its lead disappear at the hands of the Kearney bats, but Hastings responded with runs each time. The Braves' head coach Nate Story said he liked the mentality his team had throughout the game.
"We have guys that are seeing the ball well and making good contact, and at the same time, we have guys on the mound that will compete," Story said. "For us to play solid defense and our pitchers to challenge hitters, and our team lose a lead and still find a way to make plays was great."
After JIH erupted for eight runs in the second inning, it maintained the lead until the sixth inning, when Kearney scored a pair of runs to tie the game at 10-apiece. The Braves had a golden opportunity to regain the lead in the bottom of the frame but left the bases loaded.
Hastings kept it tied in the defensive half of the final inning, and Cameron Brumbaugh sparked the offense with a leadoff double down the left field line to start the bottom of the inning.
"It was a tough sixth inning...getting the bases loaded and not scoring a run. But that's the makeup of this team, they're not going to let it affect them. They're going to grind and find a way to do it," the JIH coach said.
Nick Conant followed Brumbaugh's double with a hit-by-pitch, and with two runners on and no outs, Kearney was expecting the Braves to call a bunt. But Story let Braden Rutt swing away, and it paid off, as he hit a chopper into the hole on the left side of the infield. The ball made it through the defense and into the outfield, allowing Brumbaugh to motor around the bases and slide headfirst into home as the winning run.
"For Hastings Baseball, (Kearney) knows how we play — you get them on, you get them over, you get them in," Story said of the opposition expecting a bunt. "You have Braden Rutt, who has great bat control and has been hitting the ball hard all day, I'm going to take my chances there and see how far they can hit it to make our team respond."
Hastings initially took the lead in the first with an RBI base hit by Conant. But Kearney answered with five runs in the second to capture a 5-1 advantage.
Then, the big inning came for the Braves.
JIH tallied five hits in the frame and took advantage of three Kearney errors, while brining 12 batters to the plate. Kayleb Saurer and Elijah Johnson both had RBI hits, while Haden Demuth highlighted the frame with a two-run single. Jayden Teichmeier drew also drew a bases-loaded walk, and Brumbaugh recorded a sacrifice fly to score a run.
"I told the boys this, but when they scored five in the top of the second, I'll be honest, I wasn't worried at all," Story said. "I know what this lineup is made of; I know what it can do — I see it every single day. And it didn't worry me at all to be down by four, and we came up with an eight-spot."
The scoring explosion came after the only inning in which Kearney really got to Hastings starter Daeton Espino, and that was due in large part to some hard luck for the JIH defense. Three consecutive one-out infield singles sparked a five-run inning.
Kearney's Ryan Knipping had the big hit, a two-run double, to cap the scoring in the frame.
But after that, Espino kept Kearney at bay for the most part and even got out of a bases loaded, no out jam after allowing one run in the inning. He struck out three straight Kearney batters to keep any further damage from occurring.
"Daeton has shown us this year why he's in that spot. Every start he just goes out there and competes," Story said. "He had the rough one inning, but our defense didn't give him the best help either, and they know that. But they picked it up for him, and once he finds his pitches, Daeton is hard to hit."
Demuth took the mound in relief of Espino, and though he gave up the game-tying run, he came through in the top of the seventh. He allowed a two-out double but then forced Knipping to pop out to end the threat, stranding the go-ahead run on second.
"This is the second league game in a row that Haden Demuth has come in and done an absolutely fantastic job challenging hitters, throwing strikes and making them beat him with them with the bats," Story said. "He gives up a double in a tight game and doesn't let it affect him and comes up and gets out of the inning to keep us in the game.
"This staff, I can give the ball to anybody at any time and say, 'You're going to win us the game and our boys are going to back you up.' And that's the way we like to roll with it."
Hastings has now won two straight games after dropping a pair on Saturday. The Braves will host Fairfield Wednesday night at Duncan Field, with first pitch scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Kearney......051 022 0 — 10 10 3
JIH.............180 100 1 — 11 12 0
W — Haden Demuth. L — Hudson Bertrand.
2B — K, Ryan Knipping, Quinn Foster; H, Demuth, Daeton Espino.