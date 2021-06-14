Johnson Imperial Homes head coach Nate Story noticed a change in his team’s energy between Saturday and Sunday.
“It was a big difference,” Story said, following a 9-1 win over Grand Island. “I think these guys, when they get behind each other, when they’re all on the same page and having fun, that’s when this team is successful. They were loose and ready to go and had a lot of fun today.”
It vastly contrasted the life in the Braves throughout Saturday’s doubleheader at Duncan Field with Lincoln Southeast, which swept the twin bill by scores of 6-5 and 14-4.
“I don’t think they came ready to play,” Story said of Saturday’s games. “I think they took the day for granted... I think it was a wake up call for how you’ve got to come to the field every day ready to go.”
The Braves took their coaches words to heart, though, and showed up with the desired mindset on Sunday to finish off a three-game weekend home stand.
JIH starter Braden Rutt set the tone with a rocking, powerful fastball the led to two first-inning Ks, and his offense scored three runs in the opening frame.
The Braves forced Grand Island Five Points Bank to labor on the mound all afternoon, beginning with its starter Cole Thorne, who threw 68 pitches in two innings and was removed at 77 pitches following a single and a walk to open the third.
Story said his hitters had the right approach and executed as expected.
“We made them throw a lot of pitches, but we also played our baseball,” he said. “We got the bunts down the right way, we were advancing on wild pitches, reading good angles... It’s those little things, taking care of that stuff, and then the big hits come when they need to.”
Infield singles by Jayden Teichmeier and Nick Conant sandwiched a walk given to Lucas Gabriel. Jaxon Gangwish stroked an RBI single for the game’s first run. Then, a fielder’s choice and an error built a 3-0 cushion for the Braves.
JIH scored in every inning of the six-inning game shortened by mercy rule.
A bases-loaded walk drawn by Gangwish in the second brought in Teichmeier, Elijah Johnson, who singled, scored on a wild pitch in the third, Kayleb Saurer plated Daeton Espino with a sacrifice fly in the fourth, and Gabriel crossed on a groundout by Gangwish in the fifth.
Nick Conant finalized the result with a two-out single down the left field line in the sixth that chased home Johnson and Teichmeier.
“I think it was a good day for our offense, especially when we mixed up our lineup today to see if we could shake some things up,” Story said. “It seemed to work.”
Even so, Hastings stranded 11 men on base, including the bases loaded in the second and third.
“Early in the game we took care of business and I think that we just need to have some better approaches at the plate,” Story said. “Leaving guys on has kind of been a thorn in our side all year but hopefully we can overcome that in the second half of the season.”
With outings like Rutt had Sunday, the Braves might survive a game with limited offense.
Rutt was efficient, finishing six innings on just 71 pitches. He sat down six batters on strikes and scattered five hits in the win.
“That’s only his second outing all year,” Story said. “He hadn’t pitched in three or four weeks, so he comes out and gets ahead with the fastball early and challenges hitters. He had his off speed today and the defense played well behind him. It was really nice to see him do that.”
GI scratched its only run off of Rutt in the fourth when Zenon Sack drove in Brayden Lee with a two-out single.
GI.............000 100 x — 1 5 2
JIH............311 112 x — 9 8 0
W — Braden Rutt. L — Cole Thorne.