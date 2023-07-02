Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes scored 26 runs on 21 hits and did not commit a defensive error in its final two games of the Tri-City tournament to finish the weekend a perfect 4-0.
The Braves rang their win streak up to eight games and are now 20-12 on the summer.
Following a pair of wins on Friday against Creighton Prep and Beatrice, JIH had little trouble disposing of Omaha Burke and Lincoln Northwest to head into the penultimate week of the season playing some of its best ball.
The Braves used an eight-run second to seize control in their 15-1 win over Burke, which came Saturday night at Duncan Field. They added seven runs in the fourth of the mercy-rule shortened victory that ended after 4 1/2 innings.
Jacob Reichstein slapped a pair of doubles as part of a 3-for-3 performance, and drove in a game-high four runs to lead the offense.
Jaron Johnson also registered three knocks and scored three runs at the dish. Johnson was the winning pitcher, recovering nicely after surrendering a leadoff single in the first that came around to score. He completed four innings on the hill that featured three strikeouts and just two hits and two walks.
Reichstein drove in five more runs in the Braves' 11-3 win Sunday over LNW, which was over after 4 1/2 Innings, as well, and he earned the victory on the hill with a four-strikeout performance.
Carlos Jimenez also shined at the dish with three hits in four trips and a pair of RBI.
The Braves scored four in the first inning and five more in the third, then reached the mercy rule in the fifth.
Chiefs end weekend with rally
CHEYENNE, WYO. — Hastings Five Points Bank is coming home a winner after a rather challenging weekend out of state.
The Chiefs (24-11), who suffered a third straight loss Saturday to the host Cheyenne Post 6 Sixers, capped the Cheyenne Firecracker tournament with a 7-5 victory over the Rocky Mountain Oysters 18U on Sunday.
FPB came back from a 5-1 deficit, tying the game in the fourth before adding on the go-ahead and insurance runs in the fifth and sixth.
Braden Rutt had a clutch two-out double in the bottom of the fourth that brought the Chiefs within a run of the Oysters, then Hastings tied the game on an error.
Patience at the plate by Cameron Brumbaugh produced the go-ahed tally, as he drew a walk from a full count with the bases loaded.
Naz Robinson provided the cushion for Five Points with a two-out double that scored Evan Rust.
Landon Hinrichs went the distance on the mound and struck out five opposite two walks and six hits.
The Chiefs received a strong start in Saturday's loss. Brendon Ground fanned four and walked none, but the hosts knocked him for 10 hits while his defense committed four errors.
Hastings didn't get on the board until the sixth when Hinrichs singled in Elijah Jonhson.
Sodbusters salvage win
SPEARFISH, S.D. — A full bullpen effort and three home runs helped Hastings secure the team's lone win against the Spearfish Sasquatch Sunday evening.
The Sodbusters used six pitchers and Kale Jensen and Markos Cabranes each went yard to best the Sasquatch 7-5 at Black Hills Energy Stadium.
A four-run seventh made the difference for Hastings (7-22). Jensen launched his second home run of the night — a grand slam — to put Hastings comfortably in front.
As it would turn out, Jensen's second bomb was crucial after Chazz Crook matched the three-run shot in the Spearfish half of the eighth that cut the lead to its final margin.
Cabranes put the Sodbusters on the board in the third with his first homer of the summer. His two-run shot cleared the wall in left.
Spearfish got one back in the fourth on a Hastings error, then tied it in the fifth on a wild pitch.
Jensen led the sixth off with his first home run of the night.
Anthony Chavez also had two hits for the Sodbusters, who return home Monday to host Fremont.
Jacob Shaw remained stellar on the mound and earned the save after throwing the final 1 1/3 innings for Hastings.
Kaden Kuusela earned the winning decision and tossed a spotless sixth inning.