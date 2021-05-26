Aside from a few defensive mishaps, Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes played as sound as first-year coach Nate Story could expect in his home debut.
The Braves (2-0) opened the 2021 summer with a 9-3 win on Tuesday night in Grand Island. Their victims on Wednesday at Duncan Field were the Columbus United Federal Credit Union Junior Blues (0-4).
JIH took a patient approach to the plate and produced nine runs without doing too much. Just one of the Braves’ runs reached base via hit.
Braden Rutt’s two-run, full-count double in the first plated the first pair of runs. Rutt later scored on a sacrifice fly by EJ Johnson.
All eight of JIH’s other runs reached base either by walk or hit-by-pitch.
“I really liked our approach,” said Story. “Their guy had a pretty good curveball, starting off early with curveballs and even throwing them in 3-0 counts. We didn’t let that deter our at-bats. We kept in it and were grinding it out.”
JIH finished with just six hits — Rutt had two of them. It had only two through four innings, but they were required.
The Junior Blues walked the park, pitched wildly, and didn’t offer their pitching staff much defensive help.
Columbus made three errors — not counting myriad wild pitches and passed balls — which resulted in five unearned runs for the Braves.
“We fouled off good pitches and made sure we got the ones we wanted to see,” Story said. “When we put the ball in play it was good situational hitting.”
The Braves also committed three errors, which led to Daeton Espino’s early exit in the fourth.
With two outs, following a 1-6-3 double play turned by Espino, Columbus’ Heath Dahlke chopped an infield single and Caden Kapels walked. Then, back-to-back errors by the Braves and a hit batsmen were succeeded by a two-run single by Jack Faust, who tacked on the fifth run of the inning and trimmed the JIH lead to two.
None of the runs were earned, but Espino was replaced with Tucker Adams, who ended up earning the victory as he pitched the final 3 2/3 innings.
Adams allowed just one hit and otherwise induced nine groundouts and one fly out in shutting down the Junior Blues.
“When you throw strikes it helps to win ball games,” Story said.
During the spring season, which officially ended last week, Hastings High advanced to the state tournament. A handful of Braves got to experience the ride and played late into the season, but the group is largely kids from either Adams Central or St. Cecilia.
Story said he’s impressed with how they’ve meshed so far.
“They’ve just gelled so quickly,” he said. “We’ve only had a few a days together, and this group has worked with each other and is playing team baseball. I really like that this team is on the same page as us coaches and it’s led to some good results in a very small sample size.”
Story took the program over from Blake Marquardt, who filled Kevin Asher’s spot with the Five Points Bank seniors.
“It’s tough following Coach Marquardt,” said Story, who is on the HHS baseball staff under Marquardt. “He’s a great coach and I’ve learned a lot from him, even to this day. To have an opportunity to be in the program with him I’ve got a high level to keep reaching. But I’m excited and this group is a great group to start out with.”
COL (0-4)...........000 500 0 — 5 6 3
JIH (2-0)............421 200 x — 9 6 3
W — Tucker Adams. L — Boden Jedlicka.
2B — H, Braden Rutt.