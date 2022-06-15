LEXINGTON — Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes got back in the win column Wednesday in a big way.
The Braves (9-9) scored seven runs in the third inning of their 13-3 win over Lexington to get back to .500 on the season following a challenging weekend in the Tri-Cities tournament.
JIH left two men on in the first and one in the second before finally cashing in.
Braxton Wiles hit a two-out triple in the third to break the ice and ignite the rally. Naz Robinson and Brady Hamburger followed him with run-scoring singles, then Brendon Ground doubled and Tate McIntyre reached on one of Lexington's six errors.
Lexington got three runs back in the bottom half of the third with a pair off singles and a two-out walk.
The Braves again used a two-out rally to tack on in the fourth. Back-to-back singles bu Hamburger and Ground made it 8-3 Braves and consecutive doubles by Espino and Bailey Shoemaker cushioned the lead to 11-3.
Jackson Sughroue singled in the fifth to score Landon Hinrichs and then scored on a Lexington error on a batted ball by Robinson.
Carlos Jimenez collected the win on the mound after three innings and four strikeouts. Jacob Reichstein fanned three in the final two innings while allowing no hits.
JIH..............007 42x x — 13 14 1
LEX..............003 00 x x — 3 5 6
W — Carlos Jimenez. L — McFaden.
2B — H, Carlos Espino 2, Landon Hinrichs, Bailey Shoemaker, Jack Sughroue.
3B — H, Braxton Wiles.
Five Points Bank 5, Lexington 0
The Chiefs started fast and rode the early lead to their 13th consecutive victory to start the season Wednesday night.
Five Points Bank (13-0) took down Lexington 5-0 despite being outhit in the contest.
Cameron Brumbaugh drew a leadoff walk and the Chiefs were off and running. Nick Conant singled and Luke Brooks plated Brumbaugh with an RBI groundout.
Five Points added three more runs in with two outs in the first. Conant scored on the first of Lexington's three errors and Jayden Teichmeier stole home. Then, Hayden Demuth plated Markus Miller on an infield single.
Demuth hit a sacrifice fly to score Teichmeier in the third and the Chiefs held on after that.
Lexington couldn't cash in a lead off double in the fourth or singles in the first or seventh. They put two on to start the third as well, but it was for naught.
Kayleb Saurer earned the win on the mound for the Chiefs, lasting three innings and striking out five. Logan Kennedy struck out three in three innings of relief and Lucus Gabriel tossed a scoreless seventh.
The Chiefs welcome Lincoln High to Duncan Field on Friday.
FPB (13-0)............401 000 0 — 5 5 0
LEX......................000 000 0 — 0 6 3
W — Kayleb Saurer. L — Jacksen Konrad.
2B — H, Jaxen Gangwish,, Jayden Teichmeier. L, Isaac Scharf.