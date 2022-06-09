Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes got back to .500 on the season with its 4-1 win Thursday evening over Grand Island.
And it came at the perfect place for a season restart. The Braves (6-6) open a four-game weekend tournament Friday night at home against Lincoln Southeast before games with Gojo Baseball Club of Greeley, Colorado; Elkhorn Mt. Michael; and Rapid City, South Dakota.
"Those are the kind of programs you don't get to see every day," said JIH coach Nate Story. "It's a fun way to measure yourself and see where you're at."
The Braves offense seems to be in good shape. It shined again Thursday, one night after scoring 17 runs in the first inning of a 24-1 drubbing of North Platte.
"We needed to refocus ourselves and our purpose," said Story, whose team trailed 1-0 Thursday after a first inning error. "I wanted to see them work a count and get back into it because yesterday was not a normal game. Once we made those adjustments was when we were able to manufacture some runs."
Jackson Sughroue was responsible for the Braves erasing the early deficit when he doubled in Joe Hoffman and Naz Robinson in the home half of the third.
Sughroue, who finished 2-for-3 in the game, stroked a fastball in a 3-1 count out to left field and the runners raced home.
"The big thing about that is there's two outs, so for him to grind out an at bat to make sure we get a chance to at least tie the game was a huge, huge turning point, in my opinion," Story said.
"He was able to sit back and he found a pitch, and we had our runner from first going on it, so it makes it very difficult to make a play at the plate."
The Braves tacked on single runs in the fourth and sixth to seal a game that seemed in their control despite that first inning run from Grand Island Five Points Bank. Adam Rutt plated Tate McIntyre with a single in the fourth and Brendon Ground scored on a passed ball in the sixth.
JIH starter Landon Hinrichs held the visitors to one hit across 6 2/3 innings.
Hinrichs came close to finishing the game but watched a borderline payoff pitch called as ball four, which ended his night at six strikeouts. He threw 112 pitches.
"Going into (the seventh) he had nine pitches left with the Legion pitch count rule," Story said. "He went out there and gave himself a chance with that last batter. He beat up the zone and our defense played great behind him, so it was really good to see him mix some pitches today and let his defense work."
That defense cost him an unearned run in the first when Grand Island's Jack Steenson wore a 1-2 pitch and then stole second on the second pitch of the next at bat.
When Steenson took off for third later in the at bat, a throwing error allowed him to trot home.
Nolan Hyde added two hits for the Braves, who have a scheduled 6:30 p.m. first pitch Friday night against Lincoln Southeast.
Grand Island...............100 000 0 — 1 1 1
JIH (6-6)....................002 101 x — 4 7 2
W — Landon Hinrichs. L — Brooks Hubl. S — Jackson Sughroue.
2B — H, Sughroue.
Hastings Five Points Bank 9, Grand Island Home Federal 0
After consecutive walk-off wins, Hastings Five Points Bank made sure it didn't need one Thursday night against Grand Island Home Federal.
The Chiefs (12-0) scored early and broke it open late, plating a run in the first, three in the second and five in the third that activated the mercy rule. The 9-0 victory was over after 4 1/2 innings.
FPB head coach Blake Marquardt said following Wednesday's down-to-the-wire affair, which required a second straight game-winning hit by Elijah Johnson, the coaches dedicated extra time to offensive strategy.
It appeared to pay off.
"The way we swung it was good," Marquardt said, "but I thought it was our approach more than anything else. The message (from the coaches) was each kid is going to have their own approach. I don't want to cookie-cut any kid... it's just about finding ways to benefit the team and not just 'me.'
"Tonight it seemed like they learned from what we talked about and applied it, which I do like a lot."
Five Points barreled up GI starter Jaden Jurgensmeier, who was a two-way freshman for Hastings College this spring.
Tyson LeBar smoked a double down the right field line in the second inning and a leadoff triple in the third to finish as one of four Chiefs with two hits. He scored both times; first on Jaxen Gangwish's infield single in the second and then Hayden Demuth brought LeBar home with a hard-hit single in the third.
"You can't just win with athleticism out here, you have to have an IQ and approach," Marquardt said. "(LeBar) is one who applied that (approach) today, but I think it was a team thing."
Braden Rutt drove in three runs. His first-inning single scored Nick Conant, who reached on an error. Rutt hit a sac fly in the second and singled in Markus Miller in the third.
Jaxen Gangwish registered two hits in the leadoff spot and Johnson had two hits in the eight hole.
All of the offense led Luke Brooks to recording his third win of the summer. He racked up four strikeouts and held Home Federal to just one hit — a single by Zenon Sack to start the game.
"He got a lot of groundouts tonight," said Marquardt, whose team is off until Tuesday. "He stayed low in the zone tonight and his defense made enough plays (despite three errors) to not let anything compound."
Grand Island.................000 00x x — 0 0 2
Five Points Bank...........135 00x x — 9 11 3
W — Luke Brooks. L — Jaden Jurgensmeier.
2B — H, Tyson LeBar.
3B — H, Lebar.