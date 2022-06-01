KEARNEY — Johnson Imperial Homes had to have been sure its five-run outpour in the sixth was enough to secure a victory Wednesday night.
But Kearney Post 52 had other ideas on its home field.
The home team responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth and then walked the Braves (3-3) off with four runs in the bottom of the seventh.
The game was about as even as it could get. Each side recorded 10 hits and held the other in check consistently.
Johnson Imperial Homes struck first for three runs between the second and third innings, Kearney answered with three between the third and fourth frames.
The Braves’ late five-spot didn’t hold though and it dropped them back to .500 for the season.
It was an inning where seven straight batters reached for JIH. Landon Hinrichs’ triple followed singles by Brendon Ground and Adam Rutt and scored both to break a 3-3 tie.
Hinrichs scored on a wild pitch before Jackson Sughroue doubled to make it 7-3.
Sughroue later stole home to provide the five-run cushion.
But the Braves committed two costly errors in their half of the sixth that led to a pair of unearned runs and trimmed advantage.
In the seventh, Kearney sandwiched a walk between two singles and the lead was down to two.
An error by JIH put the tying run at second base.
The winning run then reached on a walk a batter later and scored on Beau Skalka’s walk-off double.
Sughroue had three hits while Carlos Jimenez and Hinrichs slugged two each. Hnrichs drove in four runs with a pair of extra-base hits.
Five Points Bank 8, Kearney Runza 4
KEARNEY —The Chiefs (7-0) maintained their perfect mark with an 8-4 win over area rival Kearney Runza Wednesday at Memorial Field.
Creighton Jacobitz picked up the win on the mound.
Luke Brooks and Nick Conant each doubled and drove in a run. Braden Rutt plated two runs with his bat.