SUTTON — Each team tried to give it away Wednesday night and Sutton Post 61 eventually did.
The win went to Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes, which trailed 8-7 with three offensive outs left.
The Braves (11-11) scored five runs in their half of the seventh inning and left the DLD Sports Complex victorious 12-8.
“We were able to string some hits together and had some good base running,” said JIH coach Nate Story. “The guys trusted each other and ... for the guys to fight back and find a way to win with an out on the board (in the seventh) was a real good win for us.”
It was anything but pretty baseball. For an inning or two, more eyes might have wandered to the picturesque sunset painted down the third baseline.
The choppy mix of Class A junior and Class B senior baseball produced a game that lasted almost three hours, but some good things happened throughout.
The Braves will take the win after dropping a doubleheader Tuesday night. Adam Rutt had the go-ahead hit in the seventh; his single scored Isaiah Shaw and Rece Borrell to go up 9-8.
A bases-loaded walk and a Sutton error on a ground ball by Tate McIntyre made up the final tally.
Myles Jones and Paxton Olson both notched two-out singles for Sutton in the seventh, but Braves’ reliever Brady Hamburger ended the night with a strikeout.
Hamburger was another bright spot for Hastings, which heads to Papillion-LaVista South this weekend. Hamburger walked one batter and fanned six in 5 2/3 innings in the shadow of starter Joe Hoffman, who lasted only 1 1/3 and was knocked for seven runs on five hits and three walks.
“Brady did a great job on the mound,” Story said. “He came in and threw strikes and gave the defense a chance. Playing against seniors, they executed on some of the maturity things that sometimes our guys aren’t used to seeing. So to get that confidence underneath us and show we can hang with any level is good for this team.”
Jones, Olson and Ty Skalka combined for eight of Sutton’s nine hits on the night. Jones and Olson, the top two in the order, had three hits apiece.
Sutton’s offense was mostly limited to one inning, its six-run second.
Post 61 loaded the bases with one out and the next five batters reached. Jones walked, Olson singled in a pair and Skalka doubled in two more for a 7-5 lead.
It didn’t stand. Jackson Sughroue scored Rutt on a groundout in the fourth and Landon Hinrichs crossed home on McIntyre’s single to tie the game.
Sutton capitalized on an error in the bottom of the sixth to go up 8-7 before JIH rallied for the win.
“We put ourselves in that hole with some defensive miscues,” said Story, whose team matched Sutton with four errors. “We gave them that lead with an error in center field, but we found a way to get ourselves out of it today, which was really good.”
JIH (11-11)..............050 200 5 — 12 10 4
SUTTON.........................160 001 0 — 8 9 4
W — Brady Hamburger. L — Myles Jones.
2B — S, Ty Skalka.