After coming off back-to-back losses to Creighton Prep and North Platte, the Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes Braves were looking to bounce back Wednesday and get in the win column with Lexington Pinnacle Bank at Duncan Field.
JIH started off the game similar to what it did Tuesday: giving up runs in the first inning. Lexington jumped out to an early 2-0 lead after half an inning off a Braves error.
“The thing I said to them after the top of the inning is that we have to wake up,” said JIH head coach Nate Story. “This is two games in a row where we have not come out. We have made some mental and physical errors that hurt us. You get yourself into a hole and it’s hard to dig yourself out of it at some point.
“This is a great group of ball players. I tell them that we need to be able to do those things right away because when it comes to post season play, I want to make sure that we are ready to go. I told them to wake up and after the game I said we got to fix the little things and it’s on you guys to do it.”
JIH took the wake-up call and responded in a big way by scoring four runs on two hits, two walks and two hit-by-pitches in the bottom of the first.
After the early scare from Lexington, JIH showed no mercy to its opponent, cruising to a 16-2 victory.
Espino went back to the mound and threw back-to-back 1-2-3 innings. Then the Braves added one run in the second to make it 5-2.
In the third inning, JIH batted through its order, managing to stroke five hits, including doubles from Joe Peshek and Cameron Brumbaugh.
Braden Rutt, Lucas Gabriel, and Tucker Adams contributed with singles and the Braves got on base otherwise from two Lexington errors and one walk.
All told, JIH added on eight more runs in the frame.
“I loved their response,” Story said. “I thought our situational hitting was much better tonight than it has been the last two days. We worked on that in the batting cages before the game. I liked the way they came out and they understood that they put themselves into a little bit of a hole, so they did what they needed to do to bust out of it and they did a great job of it.”
Espino continued to shut down Lexington in his final inning of work. His final line featured five strikeouts and three walks. Lexington had just one hit off of him.
“I thought the first inning was a little rough (for Gabriel) with a walk, a base hit and you had an error that scores two runs and some miscues in the outfield that made the runners advance,” said Story. “I think after that inning we really settled down and just beat up the strike zone and forced hitters to swing the bat. The infielders made plays after that which is great; that is what you want. That is why you have defense behind him.”
JIH managed to score three more runs in the bottom of the fourth off of two hits, an error and a hit-by-pitch.
Logan Kennedy came in to relieve Espino in the top of the fifth and retired the side after giving up a base hit to start the inning. Kennedy struck out the final Lexington batter to close out the game for JIH.
JIH will play next at North Platte on June 8th. The Braves will look to get the bad taste out of it’s mouth after the Nationals came to Duncan and took Tuesday’s game 7-4.
“We got to bounce back from that game from this past Tuesday,” Story said. “This group is chomping at the bit. They know how good they can be and how good they want to be,” he said. “They are looking forward to the game next week and they want to come back and respond, so I think it is going to be a good game.”
LEX...................200 00x x — 2 2 3
JIH................418 3xx x — 16 12 1