LEXINGTON — Carlos Jimenez again made sure Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes was in the driver’s seat of its elimination game Monday afternoon.
Jimenez was in the same spot Sunday when he dealt the Braves past North Platte with a dazzling performance on the mound.
Monday, though, he did it with his bat. Jimenez roped a two-run double in the first inning to stake the Braves (25-19) to a lead they wouldn’t relinquish in their 6-3 win over Kearney Post 52 in the Class A juniors, Area 7 tournament at Optimist Sports Complex.
“We set the tone early for that to happen,” JIH coach Nate Story said of Jimenez’s hit to right field that scored Nolan Hyde and Tate McIntyre.
“Guys got on base in front of him; Landon Hinrichs laid down a bunt on his own (to load the bases) and gave a chance for Carlos to come through for us. He put a great swing on it and put us ahead early.”
JIH hardly had to stress about its season ending afterward. The Braves tacked on insurance runs in the second with an RBI single by Nolan Hyde and then a sacrifice fly by McIntyre that brought in Naz Robinson.
The latter came after Kearney Post 52 had trimmed the Braves’ lead to two with three unanswered runs between the fourth and fifth.
“Coming away with a victory over Kearney shows what we’re capable of,” Story said. “I’m proud of this team, from our bench guys to our starters. Everyone has a role and they’ve executed a lot of the little things we’ve been working on.”
A pair of one-out walks in the fourth were costly for Hastings after Garrison Burns sent a sacrifice to right to score Jase Blattner.
Kearney forced starter Brendon Ground’s exit in the fifth when it loaded the bases and Ground hit Beau Skala. A sacrifice by Jake Hansen off reliever Landon Hinrichs made it 5-3.
“Hinrichs limiting damage there was huge,” Story said. “Brendon did a great job filling the zone and giving us a chance. His defense made some big plays behind him. Hinrichs did an awesome job, too, taking care of any chance Kearney had.”
Post 52 managed just one base runner off Hinrichs the rest of the way as he earned the save in the game that advances Hastings to the tournament’s final day.
“We still get to play baseball and we still have a shot at playing in the state tournament,” Story said. “We’re going to go after it game one and see what happens.”
The Braves will play Grand Island Five Points Bank Tuesday at 4 p.m., needing to win twice to be crowned area champions.
Despite the loss, Kearney automatically earns a state tournament berth as its host.
Hastings is vying for its second state tournament in a row.
“I think it would mean everything for this group,” Story said. “The bar was set high by our group last year and to get back there would show Hastings is a going to be one of those household names at the state tournament.”
JIH (25-19)........410 001 0 — 6 7 3
KEA...................000 120 0 — 3 5 1
W — Brendon Ground. L — Bryce Andersen. S — Landon Hinrichs.
2B — H, Carlos Jimenez.