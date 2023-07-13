Class A Juniors Area 7 tournament at Bill Wood Field Friday, July 14 Game 1 — No. 1 GI Five Points Bank vs. BYE Game 2 — No. 5 GI Tom Dinsdale vs. No. 4 Kearney Post 52, 4 p.m. Game 3 — No. 3 Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes vs. No. 6 North Platte FNBO, 7 p.m. Game 4 — No. 7 Lexington Heartland Chevy vs. Scottsbluff WESTCO Express, 1 p.m. Saturday, July 15 Game 5 — Loser Game 2 vs. BYE Game 6 — Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 1 p.m. Game 7 — GI Five Points Bank vs. Winner Game 2, 7 p.m. Game 8 — Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 4 p.m. Sunday, July 16 Game 9 — Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 4 p.m. Game 10 — Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 8, 1 p.m. Game 11 — Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 7 p.m. Monday, July 17 Game 12 — Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11, 4 p.m. Game 13 — Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 10, 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 18 Game 14 — Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 12, 4 p.m. Game 15 (if necessary) — Winner Game 14 vs. Loser Game 13/14 (if first loss)

The losses have come in bunches this summer, but more so have the wins for Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes.

Eagles
