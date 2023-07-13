Class A Juniors Area 7 tournament at Bill Wood Field Friday, July 14 Game 1 — No. 1 GI Five Points Bank vs. BYE Game 2 — No. 5 GI Tom Dinsdale vs. No. 4 Kearney Post 52, 4 p.m. Game 3 — No. 3 Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes vs. No. 6 North Platte FNBO, 7 p.m. Game 4 — No. 7 Lexington Heartland Chevy vs. Scottsbluff WESTCO Express, 1 p.m. Saturday, July 15 Game 5 — Loser Game 2 vs. BYE Game 6 — Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 1 p.m. Game 7 — GI Five Points Bank vs. Winner Game 2, 7 p.m. Game 8 — Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 4 p.m. Sunday, July 16 Game 9 — Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 4 p.m. Game 10 — Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 8, 1 p.m. Game 11 — Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 7 p.m. Monday, July 17 Game 12 — Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11, 4 p.m. Game 13 — Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 10, 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 18 Game 14 — Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 12, 4 p.m. Game 15 (if necessary) — Winner Game 14 vs. Loser Game 13/14 (if first loss)
The losses have come in bunches this summer, but more so have the wins for Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes.
The Braves (21-13) ended the regular season winners in eight of their last nine games and are trending in the right direction ahead of the Class A Area 7 juniors tournament, which begins Friday in North Platte.
“I think we’re playing good ball right now,” said coach Nate Story. “They’re putting everything together and playing good, sound, quality baseball.”
That much is evident after a recent eight-game win streak — including a 12-3 win over Metro top seed Gretna as part of a doubleheader split to conclude the regular season — that saw JIH score 102 runs.
The Braves’ offense has been explosive at times this summer, posting 10 runs or more on 10 different occasions.
Story said the brand of baseball he wants his team to play — a selfless variety — has been largely executed over the last seven weeks.
“I feel we have a very unselfish team. We have a lot of guys doing a lot of team things, like team at bats,” he said. “Even if they don’t have high averages, and they are not getting hits in the games, they’re still producing with ground balls, scoring runs, advancing runners, sacrificing.”
As a team the Braves are hitting .330 while getting on base about 46% of the time in their at bats.
Carlos Jimenez has the top batting average at .403 (31-for-108). Jacob Reichstein leads the team in runs batted in with 38 while Royer Delorea is first in runs scored with 32. Isaiah Shaw has drawn a team-high 21 walks this season.
“The unselfishness and approach in certain situations have been really impressing for me,” Story said.
“When we’ve needed the big hit the last couple of weeks, we’ve gotten the big hit. When we’ve needed to execute with small ball, they’re willing to do it without any complaints.”
It’s a brand of baseball that projects well this time of year, especially with the Braves vying to get back to the state tournament they missed last season after qualifying in 2021.
Story said the team’s pitching staff and defense have held their own on most occasions, too.
The Braves carry a 3.34 earned run average into the postseason, led by a pack of five reliable starters and a trustworthy bullpen.
“With a 3.3 ERA, you’re going to give yourself a chance to win every game,” Story said. “It means your pitchers are throwing strikes and your defense is playing well. Then if the offense comes along, we’re just hoping our pitchers keep challenging hitters and defense makes the plays for them.”
Among starters, Jaron Johnson is tops in ERA with a 1.82 in 27 innings.
Ashton Hawes owns a 2.36 ERA in 32 2/3 innings. Nick Mousel has logged a team-high 37 innings with a 2.84 ERA and 25 strikeouts while Jimenez boasts a 2.42 ERA in 34 2/3.
“Our pitchers have worked their tails off this year and we really have five quality arms that we consider starters,” Story said. “Our backend guys come in and fill the zone and throw strikes, as well.”
Hastings’ mound depth will be tested through the A-7 tourney, which runs through July 18.
But Story said the group’s confidence is high, considering the No. 3 seed Braves have victories over everyone in the field minus second-seeded Scottsbluff, which they have not played this season.
Grand Island Five Points Bank is the No. 1 seed; Kearney Post 52 is fourth. JIH split with the teams in the Tri-Cities.
“We haven’t seen everything they’ve got and I guarantee you they haven’t seen everything we’ve got,” Story said.
Hastings opens with North Platte, a team the Braves have beaten three times this summer by a combined 35-2.
“The boys are playing confident right now and we’re in a spot where they understand what time of year it is,” Story said, “so they’re locked in and focused, trying to do everything they can to make a state tournament.”