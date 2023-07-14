NORTH PLATTE — A two-run double by Kaleb Wahlmeier broke a 3-3 tie for Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes in the bottom of the fifth inning, and the Braves rolled to a 7-5 victory over North Platte Friday night to open the Class A Juniors Area 7 tournament at Bill Wood Field.
JIH (22-13) advances to Saturday’s 4 p.m. winner’s bracket game.
The Braves tacked on insurance in the sixth with a single by Carlos Jimenez. He later scored on a passed ball.
Ashton Hawes closed out the game with four innings of relief that featured five strikeouts. His first three innings were scoreless before North Platte narrowed the gap in the seventh.
The Braves scored twice in the first inning to answer a single run by North Platte in the game’s opening half. Jaron Johnson tied the game with a single and Jimenez came home on a groundout by Reichstein.
North Platte tied the game in the second and again in the fourth. Hastings briefly led 3-2 on a sacrifice fly by Wahlmeier, who drove in three runs.
Jackson Sughroue added a pair of hits for the Braves.