NORTH PLATTE — Johnson Imperial Homes got on the board early and didn’t stop getting on the board in the five innings it played Tuesday in North Platte.
The Braves (3-2) slugged nine hits and took advantage of five North Platte errors to get above .500 with a 13-0 rout.
A seven-run fifth was the final blow. Oddly, the inning started with a pair of hit batsmen and a double play.
The two-out rally was sparked by Brendon Ground’s third hit of his 3-for-3 outing. He scored Hastings’ eighth run on Naz Robinson’s single.
After a flurry of missed pitches and misplays by North Platte that continued the inning, Adam Rutt cleared the bases with a double.
Jackson Sughroue added two hits for the Braves, who play Kearney on Wednesday.
Landon Hinrichs threw four shut out innings and struck out eight for the victory on the mound.
JIH (3-2)..........212 17x x — 13 9 0
NP......................000 00x x — 0 1 5
W — Landon Hinrichs. L — Easton Geisler.
2B — J, Brendon Ground, Adam Rutt. NP, Dein McEntire.
Five Points Bank
NORTH PLATTE — Hastings Five Points Bank survived North Platte by a run, 6-5, thanks to late-game heroics by closer Markus Miller, who fanned the last two hitters while the tying run sat on third base.
The Chiefs (6-0) received an 11-strikeout performance by starter Luke Brooks, but couldn’t hold off the home team until they ran out of outs.
Cameron Brumbaugh and Jayden Teichmeier led the offensive charge, driving in two runs each.
FPB will visit Kearney Runza on Wednesday for a 7:30 p.m. first pitch.