It wasn’t pretty or perfect, but the outcome of Johnson Imperial Homes Braves game was really never in question in its 17-1 blowout of Fairfield Seniors in Wednesday’s mercy-rule shortened home game at Duncan Field.
Braves pitchers Joe Peshek and Tucker Adams combined for five innings of no-hit ball, though their efforts did go askew a time or two. Peshek hit three batters, walked three and struck out four in his four innings on the hill, committing a throwing error in the fourth inning that led to Fairfield’s lone run of the contest.
Adams worked a scoreless fifth with one strikeout but also hit a batter, facing five hitters because of an error at second base that prolonged the inevitable outcome by one batter.
The Braves knocked out nine hits in their four innings of offense, putting seven runs on the board in the first inning to set the tone for what turned out to be an entirely one-sided affair.
Left fielder Hayden Demuth slugged a triple in the first inning to spark JIH’s offense, with right fielder Xander Uhrmacher delivering the knockout blow with a bases-clearing triple in the Braves’ nine-run fourth inning.
Braves head coach Nate Story liked what he saw from his squad, particularly its enthusiasm from the bench and how it stayed focused in the lopsided victory. That the team was able to deliver in the clutch on offense more than once was equally nice to see, he said.
“We came out swinging the bats well, played our game, and it showed on the scoreboard,” he said. “It’s nice not giving up any hits and throwing strikes — we walked a few guys and hit a few guys — (but) when you throw strikes and give your defense an opportunity to make plays for you, good things happen.”
That the team was able to muster clutch hits was no coincidence. Situational hitting is something the team works on constantly in practice, he said.
“We have a lot of guys who have a lot of good plate discipline,” he said. “One through 10, one through 15, in this lineup you can put anyone up at the plate and they’re going to do their job. They really did a great job with their approach tonight, found pitches they could drive, and took care of business the way they needed to.”
The Braves (10-4) will look to avenge a doubleheader sweep earlier this month when they take to the field to face Lincoln Southeast on Friday at Duncan Field. Story said he expects his team to be fired up for the rematch.
“This team is really looking forward to getting back on the field against Lincoln Southeast and making a statement,” he said. “Last time we just came out on a weekend, it was hot, there was a lot going on, and I think that we weren’t ready to play those games mentally. They want these games and are going to be ready to go.”
FAI....................000 10x x — 1 0 4
JIH..................710 9xx x — 17 9 2
W — Joe Peshek. L — Matt Maley.
2B — H, Xander Uhrmacher.
3B — H, Hayden Demuth.