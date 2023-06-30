Adam Rutt and Jacob Reichstein showed a flair for the dramatics during Friday night’s baseball thriller at Duncan Field.
In the last inning, Rutt put down a textbook-perfect bunt while Reichstein raced home for a 6-5 win over Beatrice.
The victory gave the Braves (18-12) two Friday wins in their own tournament that continues through Sunday. Earlier Friday, JIH cruised to a 7-1 win over Creighton Prep.
“Coach always lives for doubleheader sweeps, so that’s what we tried to do,” Reichstein said after scoring the winning run against Beatrice. “It was very exciting.”
The first win seemed easy. The second was anything but.
Going into their final at bats, it looked like the Braves might fall to Beatrice, which notched three runs in the top of the seventh inning for a 5-3 cushion.
Rutt’s game-winning bunt single couldn’t have come at a more opportune moment. The Braves’ catcher hadn’t garnered a hit yet.
“I struggled at the plate. But at the end of the game I knew I was in a big spot. I had to get the job done for my team and make sure I got the bunt down. Got it done for them,” Rutt said.
Reichstein got a good lead off third base. He took off for home as Rutt punched down the bunt.
“I was running fast. I was going to make sure I got there if he didn’t get it down,” Reichstein said.
Reichstein’s advancement to third base came moments after he blasted a two-RBI double that tied the contest at 5-5. His blast allowed Carlos Jimenez and Jaron Johnson to score.
Reichstein also popped a first-inning double that scored Jackson Sughroue and Jimenez. Sughroue got aboard on a fielder’s choice. Jimenez walked.
“The guys stayed in it and pulled out a great win,” said Braves’ coach Nate Story. “That was a tough battle. That’s a very good team over there. With a one-run game going into the last inning we gave some free bases and made some mental mistakes. They got guys on and they executed.”
JIH played steady defense to help starting pitcher Nick Mousel, who threw for 6 ⅓ innings. Royer Delorea came on in relief. But Beatrice rallied for three runs.
“Nick didn’t have his best stuff. It was the first time I’d seen him struggle. I think that’s going to make him a stronger pitcher. He battled and gave us a chance to win,” Story said.
Reichstein topped all hitters with his two doubles and 4 RBI.
“Jacob Reichstein has been swinging the bat really well. He’s stepped into that role of doing team at-bats and team things,” Story said.
JIH plays Saturday in a game with Omaha Burke. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m.
On Sunday, the Braves’ will meet Lincoln Northwest for a 2:30 p.m. contest.
“That’s a quality opponent,” Story said about the Burke squad. “Any time you play a team from the east and the Metro area you’ve got to bring your ‘A’ game. Hopefully we can come back and get another one.”
Beatrice...........101 000 3 — 5 6 1
JIH..................200 100 3 — 6 4 1
W — Royer Delorea. L — Tyler Erickson
2B — JIH, Jacob Reichstein, 2.
JIH 7, Creighton Prep 1
Carlos Jimenez threw a complete game and struck out five Jr. Jays in the Braves’ first win Friday. He scattered five hits and allowed one unearned run.
After hanging onto a 2-1 lead through four innings, Jimenez helped himself out with an RBI single with the bases loaded. Reichstein scored Sughroue on a ground out before Kaleb Wahlmeier drove a double to left and later scored on an error.