Going undefeated in the Tri-Cities Tournament won’t happen for the Johnson Imperial Homes Braves. But they are hopeful for some wins before the three-day tourney concludes.
In the Braves’ first tournament game Friday, Lincoln Southeast blistered JIH 9-1 in a game that ended after five innings due to the run rule.
JIH gets back into action starting Saturday at 11 a.m. The Braves will meet Gojo Baseball, a team from Greeley, Colorado. At 6:30 p.m. JIH tangles with Elkhorn Mt. Michael. The Braves wrap up their part of the tournament Sunday at 12:30 p.m against Rapid City, South Dakota.
All of the Braves’ tourney games will be played at Duncan Field. Other sites in the 12-team event are Kearney’s Memorial Field and Grand Island’s Ryder Park.
“We have a lot of baseball to look forward to. It is going to be fun playing different squads we haven’t met before. But we have to come out and be ready to go from pitch one. This team’s got to pull together,” Braves coach Nate Story said.
In Friday’s contest, the Braves started off with a bang. But they fizzled the rest of the way.
The Braves (6-7) took a 1-0 lead in the first frame, thanks to a pair of hits.
Adam Rutt led off by slapping a single. Then Naz Robinson belted a double. Jacob Reichstein hit a ground out that drove in Rutt from third base.
Rutt’s and Robinson’s hits were the only two the Braves could muster, as LSE tied the game in the second frame, then took the lead for good with another run in the third inning.
Twice the Braves got two runners on base but couldn’t produce. They had a pair of baserunners in the third, and two more in the fourth.
Robinson and Jack Sughroue reached base. Robinson was hit by a pitch. Sughroue walked. But with two away, the Braves couldn’t take advantage of the situation.
In the fourth inning, JIH led off with consecutive walks to Carlos Jimenez and Hyde. But two strikeouts and a ground out erased the scoring threat.
“We just didn’t come out with the energy we needed to execute. The guys have played a lot this week, Wednesday and Thursday and through the weekend.” Story said. “I just don’t think we had a good approach at the plate. We just have to find a way to compete more at the plate.
The LSE fourth-inning at bats spelled disaster for the Braves.
The Lincoln squad cut loose for five runs that inning to open a 7-1 chasm. The visitors collected only two hits, as the Braves’ pitching allowed the inning to get away.
LSE tallied five runs in the fourth by way of bases-loaded walks. Braves starting pitcher Braxton Wiles and reliever Nolan Hyde had trouble locating pitches into the strike zone. Reliever Carlos Espino ended the fourth-inning debacle with a strikeout.
“They couldn’t find the zone. It just didn’t seem like we wanted to compete on the mound. Walks and hit batters are going to hurt you,” Story said.
LSE closed with eight hits, probably enough to win without its fourth-inning runaway.
The game witnessed only two extra-base knocks — Robinson’s double in the first inning and an LSE triple in the third inning.
LSE................011 52x x — 9 8 0
JIH (6-7)...............100 00x x — 1 2 2
W — Will Flege. L — Braxton Wiles.
2B — H, Naz Robinson.
3B — Sawyer Bokowksi.