PAPILLION — Ty Chullino hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 5th inning and Andy Stokes pitched 2 2/3 innings of shutout ball in relief as KB Building Services (Omaha Westside) defeated the Hastings Johnson Imperial Braves 6-5 in the opening round of the Class A State Junior playoffs Saturday afternoon in Papillion.
Braves first baseman, Braden Rutt broke a 3-3 tie in the top of the 5th with a run scoring triple and then scored on an errant throw to make the score 5-3. KB Building Services then scored three runs in the bottom half of the inning. Joe Peshek suffered the loss and Stokes picked up the win for Westside. The Braves now face an elimination game against Sandhills Publishing Thunderbolts at 10 a.m. on Sunday.