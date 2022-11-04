BATTLE CREEK — Friday night was one of those nights when good was good enough for Battle Creek.
Led by the rushing of Trent Uhlir and a defense that limited the running and passing dual threat of St. Cecilia’s quarterback Carson Kudlacek, Battle Creek defeated the Blue Hawks 28-20 at Bob Schnitzler Field in the C2 football playoffs.
Uhlir, a 230-pound junior running back, powered Battle Creek over previously undefeated St. Cecilia, which never led. Uhlir came into the game averaging 128 yards rushing per game and was again the workhorse. Unofficially, he had 22 rushes for 146 yards, including touchdown runs of 34 and 26 yards.
Battle Creek coach Andrew Carlson said he was pleased with the overall effort of the team.
“It was a little bit ugly at times,” Carlson said. “Give a credit to them. They came out and showed us an odd front that they hadn’t shown all year and we struggled adjusting to it at first. But as the game went on, we got into a little rhythm and found a little bit of success.
“At times it wasn’t pretty, but that’s kind of the way these guys play,” Carlson said. “We can get nasty and get physical and get going downhill and it was that. It was fun to watch our kids step up tonight and do it.”
In the first half, the Blue Hawks found some success offensively on its second drive. St. Cecilia began on its own 20 and drove to the Braves 15-yard line before turning it over on downs. Twice during the Blue Hawks drive, Kudlacek picked up first downs on fourth down by running it.
Unofficially, Kudlacek rushed for most of his 60 yards in the first half. He passed for approximately 240 yards in the second half, including an 83-yard touchdown to Jenson Anderson.
Carlson said Kudlacek made the Braves’ defenders miss him a few times in the first half, but they contained his rushing much better in the second half.
“We cleaned that up in the second half and things got a lot better for us,” he said.
Meanwhile, Carlson said he has been pleased with the development of the Braves quarterback Jaxon Mettler, who is only a sophomore.
“He is maturing every game. He made so many plays for us tonight, including that time when it was second and long and he tucked it up and ran it. That was a huge play for us and continued our drive. We took it down and scored to make it 28 (points). And what can I say, Trent is Trent. He’s a great player, he’s just a load.”
The Braves’ Boden Obst also contributed significantly with big plays, scoring touchdowns on a 63 yard pass and 16 yard run.
“But I really got to give our line credit. They stepped up tonight. So did our fullback. Ty Schroeder does so many little things that people don’t recognize. But he is awesome and he has been doing that for us all year. He cleans up things for us.”
While both teams didn’t commit any turnovers, it wasn’t errorless. There were many penalties on both teams, including a kickoff return for a touchdown by Battle Creek that was called back.
Carlson said he has been pleased with the development of his team overall this season.
“Hopefully, we haven’t peaked yet,” he said. “We just try to keep getting better.”
St. Cecilia coach Clint Head was not immediately available for comment. He was surrounded by emotional players, parents and fans.
After about 10 minutes when asked for a comment, Head declined.
Unofficially, St. Cecilia had about 315 yards of total offense, most of it in the second half through the air.
Bluehawk coach Clint Head was unavailable for postgame comment.
STC (10-1)..................0 0 6 14 — 20
Battle Creek (9-2)........0 7 14 7 — 28
SECOND QUARTER
BC: Boden Obst 63 pass from Jaxon Mettler (Cameron Korth kick).
THIRD QUARTER
BC — Trent Uhlir 34 run (Korth kick).
BC — Boden Obst 16 run (Korth kick).
HSC — Carson Kudlacek 1 run (PAT kick failed).
FOURTH QUARTER
HSC — Jenson Anderson 83 pass from Kudlacek (Butler Cooper PAT pass from Kudlacek).
BC — Trent Uhlir 24 run (Korth kick).
HSC — Hayden Demuth 5 pass from Cooper Butler (no PAT attempt as time was expired).