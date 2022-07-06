OMAHA — Joseph Hoffman settled in Hastings Johnson Imperial Braves Tuesday night, throwing up a pair of important zeroes on the mound in relief of starter Braxton Wiles.
And that was all the Braves (18-17) needed to secure a 13-4 win in the nightcap of a doubleheader against two different Omaha schools Wednesday night.
JIH downed Omaha Gross 8-0 in six innings to start the evening and then beat Omaha South.
The heart of the Braves order did the most damage against the Packers, who scored one run in the first inning and three in the second.
Nolan Hyde, Landon Hinrichs and Adam Rutt accounted for eight of the Braves’ 13 hits. Jackson Sughroue had the game-high RBI with three.
JIH forced South starter Alex Tapia to throw 120 pitches in 3 1/3 innings while giving up 12 runs on 11 hits. The game was over in four innings.
A Carlos Espino single ended Hastings’ first game Wednesday. The knock activated the 8-run mercy rule with nobody out in the home half of the sixth.
Tate McIntyre was the only Brave with multiple hits. Hyde and Sughroue drove in two runs apiece. Hinrichs took the win on the mound with five strikeouts.
The Braves are off until Friday when they play in the Lincoln High tournament.
Lincoln Southeast 7, FPB 4
LINCOLN — Hastings Five Points Bank trailed from the get-go after Lincoln Southeast registered three straight singles in the first inning to cash in two runs.
The Chiefs, who scored runs in the third, fifth and seventh, dropped to 23-7 on the season with a 7-4 loss.
Nick Conant had one of three doubles for Five Points and it got the visitors on the board and cut the lead in half in the third.
But Southeast answered right away in the bottom half with three runs on three hits and a walk. Keaton Peters’ two-out double did the most damage, plating a pair of runs.
Again Hastings cut into the lead in the fifth only to have the home team counter.
Braden Rutt doubled to score both Jayden Teichmeier and Cameron Brumbaugh, who both walked.
But both William Jesske and Will Barrett doubled for Southeast and a two-out error allowed in another run.
Jaxen Gangwish helped Hastings get one more run back in the seventh with his third hit of the night, but that was all the Chiefs could muster.
Five Points Bank plays at Columbus on Thursday.