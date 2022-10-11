The 2022 state softball tournament begins Wednesday at Smith Softball Complex.
Class B first round games are 9 a.m. followed by Class C at 11:30 a.m. and Class A at 2 p.m. Winners play again at 4:30 p.m. (Classes B and C) and 7 p.m. (Class A).
Elimination games begins Thursday. Championship games are Friday.
Here's a breakdown of the qualifiers:
Quick hits
The lone undefeated team left in the state is Gretna in Class A. The Dragons (34-0) are the title favorite, searching for their first since 2015. They were runner-up in 2016.
In Class B, there will be a new state champion and runner-up as both two-time defending champion Omaha Skutt Catholic and two-time defending runner-up Hastings failed to reached the state tournament. Top-seed Blair is one of the favorites to win Class B.
In Class C, there are two newcomers, sixth-seeded Northeast Nebraska (Pender/Wisner-Pilger) and No. 7 seed Polk County (Cross County/High Plains/Osceola). Both co-ops are making their first trip to the state tournament. NEN plays the defending Class C champion Bishop Neumann in round one. Polk County opens with the defending runner-up Yutan/Mead.
Class A
No.1 Gretna (34-0) vs. No. 8 Papio-LV South (20-12), 2 p.m.
The No. 1 Dragons are the only undefeated team left in the state and are appearing in their 11th state tournament. They were state champions in 2015 and runners-up in 2016. Freshman Megan Marshall leads the team with a .514 average.
Papio-LV South won the A-4 district tournament after dropping to the elimination bracket. The Titans are seeking their first state championship in school history.
No. 4 Millard North (23-8) vs. No. 5 Lincoln East (30-7), 2 p.m.
The Millard North Mustangs are making their 19th overall appearance and their second consecutive. They were bounced from the state tournament in 2021 by their first round opponent this year, the Spartans. Senior Katherine Johnson has 12 home runs and Desaree Cuevas has 10.
Lincoln East is making its third consecutive state tournament appearance. This is the Spartans eighth overall. LE won the A-5 district tournament, defeating Fremont 10-6. The Spartans won 13 of its final 15 games. They have three pitchers with earned run averages under 2.00, including 11-game winners Jordan Bussey and Delaney Bell.
No. 3 Elkhorn South (25-8) vs. No. 6 Papio-LV (21-8), 2 p.m.
Since the Metro Conference tournament from Sept. 8-12, Elkhorn South has won 11 of its last 13 games. The Storm won the A-3 district tournament by defeating Norfolk 5-4. The Storm is back at for the first time since 2017.
Papio-LV is seeking its 17th state championship and first since 2020. The Monarchs are making their 30th straight tournament appearance. Senior Emmie Wills is hitting .506 with 25 RBI.
No. 2 Omaha Marian (29-2) vs. No. 7 Lincoln SW (27-12), 2 p.m.
Omaha Marian comes into the 2022 state tournament as winners in 14 of its last 15 games. The Crusaders have missed state only twice since 2014. They are led in the circle by Payton Kincaid, who has a 2.20 ERA.
Lincoln Southwest is the defending state champion and also won the title in 2018. The Silverhawks are led by Mackenzie Mlnarik, who has a team-best .454 average with 49 hits and 11 home runs.
Class B
No. 1 Blair (29-4) vs. No. 8 Waverly (16-11), 9 a.m.
The Blair Bears have won 12 of their last 13 games. This is their 14th overall state appearance and they’re seeking a third state championship since 2010, when they won three consecutive state titles. Junior pitcher Kali Ulven is 20-3 with a a 1.61 ERA.
Waverly comes in as a clear underdog in this years tournament at 16-11, but upset Beatrice to make it to Hastings. The first state trip for the Vikings since 2004. The Vikings are led offensively by Alexis Shepard. The junior is hitting .410 on the season with 32 hits and six home runs.
No. Bennington (21-10) vs. No. 5 Elkhorn (18-9), 9 a.m.
Bennington erased 10-year drought by qualifying for state last season. The Badgers are back again after winning the B-5 district championship. Abigail Brown has 12 home runs and a .494 average.
Elkhorn comes into the state tournament seeking its seventh state title and first since 2018. Senior Emma Hague has hit for a .418 average and driven in 41 runs this year.
No. 3 Northwest (29-3) vs. No. 6 Seward (24-9), 9 a.m.
Rated preseason No. 1, the Vikings are the favorites to win Class B with a deep lineup and dynamic pitching duo of Ava Laurent (24-1 record, 0.77 ERA) and Kylie Caspersen (5-2, 3.72). Avyn Urbanski has 10 home runs and Reyse Zobel has clubbed nine.
Seward ended Hastings' streak of seven straight state tournaments to make its first trip since 2020. The Bluejays were state runner-up in 2017. They only have two seniors on their roster. Sophomore pitcher McKenna Sides is 20-9 on the year.
No. 2 Wahoo (28-2) vs. No. 7 Scottsbluff (23-8), 9 a.m.
Wahoo is back in the state tournament for the second consecutive year after missing from 2016-2020. The Warriors have won seven of its last nine games including the B-1 district title defeating McCook. Wahoo is seeking its fourth state championship and first in Class B.
Scottsbluff is back at the state tournament for the second consecutive year and just its third overall appearance (2011, '21). Scottsbluff won the B-7 district title over Norris. The Bearcats are led by Taryn Spady, who leads the team with a .574 average, 54 hits, 45 RBI and 10 home runs.
Class C
No. 1 St. Cecilia (32-2) vs. No. 8 Milford (21-8), 11:30 a.m.
St. Cecilia has the second-longest winning streak in the state at 27. This is the fourth state tournament in a row for the Hawkettes, who have won a school record 32 games and counting.
Milford qualified for the first time since 2018. It's the Eagles' 11th overall appearance. Addisyn Mowinkle and Izabellle Yeackley each have seven home runs on the year.
No. 4 Central City (24-3) vs. No. 5 Malcolm (25-9), 11:30 a.m.
Central City has the second-longest winning streak in Class C at 21 consecutive games, including a pair in the C-4 district. This is Central City’s fourth state tournament. The Bison will be led by junior Jerzie Schindler, who owns a 1.61 ERA and a 22-2 record in the circle this season.
Malcolm makes its fourth straight tournament appearance. The Clippers seek a second state title after winning it all in 2016. Malcolm ended GACC's 11-year state tournament run in the C-5 district championship. Senior Emma Brown is 17-5 with a 3.80 ERA.
No. 3 Bishop Neumann (24-5) vs. No. 6 Northeast Nebraska (23-8), 11:30 a.m.
The Cavaliers are the defending Class C state champions. They are led in the circle by freshman pitcher Addison Sylliaasen, who is 18-3 on the year with a 2.10 ERA. Senior Avery Mayberry has 13 home runs and a .524 average.
NEN, which is based in Wisner and also includes Pender, is a first-time qualifier. Madalyn Dolliver and Emma Krusemark are both 11-game winners in the circle.
No. 2 Yutan/Mead (29-1) vs. No. 7 Polk County (25-10), 11:30 a.m.
Making its first tournament in 11 years last season, Yutan/Mead lost to Bishop Neumann 6-0 in the title game. Laycee Josoff and Sophia Brennan have eight home runs apiece.
Polk County — made up of Cross County, High Plains, and Osceola — is making its first ever appearance at the state tournament. Junior Courtney Sunday is 20-9 on the year with a 3.50 ERA. She has also driven in a team-high 43 runs.