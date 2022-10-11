w10-05-21STCsbCCV32.jpg
St. Cecilia is the top-seeded team in Class C. The Hawkettes have the state's second-longest winning streak at 27 games.

The 2022 state softball tournament begins Wednesday at Smith Softball Complex. 

Class B first round games are 9 a.m. followed by Class C at 11:30 a.m. and Class A at 2 p.m. Winners play again at 4:30 p.m. (Classes B and C) and 7 p.m. (Class A). 

