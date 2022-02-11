SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Madelyn Deitchler missed one shot and scored 27 points for Briar Cliff Friday night. Teammate Konnor Sudmann added on 17 points for the Chargers, who avenged a Jan. 1 loss to the Broncos and improved their conference mark to 12-7 with a 72-64 win.
The Broncos (13-12, 9-10), slumped out of the gate, mustering just eight points in the first 10 minutes, but responded with a 24-point second quarter to lead by halftime.
HC carried a one-point lead into the fourth before it was outscored 25-16 by the Chargers.
Cliff took the lead on a pair of Deitchler free throws with 8:30 left and never looked back.
The Broncos got the score within three when Kiernan Paulk scored with 3:35 to go, but Briar Cliff finished with an 8-3 run.
Ali Smith and Allie Bauer scored in double figures for the Broncos, reaching 14 and 11 points, respectively.
Hastings remains in the eighth spot in the GPAC standings before visiting first-place Morningside on Saturday.
HC (13-12, 9-10).................8 24 16 16 — 64
BC (16-10, 12-7)...............15 15 17 25 — 72
Hastings College (64)
Ali Smith 5-11 0-0 14, Riley Clavel 1-9 0-0 3, Taylor Beacom 3-9 0-0 6, Katharin Hamburger 2-4 1-2 6, Dawson Knode 3-6 00-0 6, Kylie Baumert 4-4 1-3 9, Allie Bauer 4-9 0-0 11, Miriamm Miller 1-1 0-0 3, Kiernan Paulk 2-3 2-2 6. Totals: 25-56 4-7 64.
Briar Cliff (72)
Madelyn Deitchler 11-12 5-7 27, Kennedy Benne 1-4 0-0 2, Konnor Sudmann 5-10 6-8 17, Payton Slaughter 0-3 1-2 1, Cadence Davis 2-6 2-2 6, Kaegan Held 3-9 2-4 9, Mya Hendry 0-1 0-0 0, Emma Sterkel 1-2 0-0 0, Elaina Martinez 1-3 0-0 2, Josie Condon 2-4 1-1 6. Totals: 26-54 17-24 72.
Three-point goals: HC 10-24 (Smith 4-7, Clavel 1-5, Beacom 0-2, Hamburger 1-2, Knode 0-1, Bauer 3-6, Miller 1-1); BC 3-15 (Benne 0-1, Sudmann 1-3, Slaughter 0-3, Davis 0-1, Held 1-3, Martinez 0-1, Condon 1-3). Rebounds: HC 26-6 (Paulk 7-1); BC 27-8 (Benne 6-0). Turnovers: HC 18, BC 14.