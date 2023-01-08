KEARNEY — A furious start to the second half by Bridgeport junior Olivia Loomis-Goltl propelled the top-ranked team in Class C-1 over fourth-rated Malcolm during their game at the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase Saturday at Kearney High.
Loomis-Goltl scored the first 11 points of the third quarter to stake last year’s C-2 runners-up to a double digit lead they wouldn’t relinquish. She finished with 20 points in the Bulldogs’ 72-50 victory.
Her older sister, Ruthie, had the team-high 22 points.
It took the two of them and double-digit contributions from both Makenzie Liakos and Ella Schluterbusch to out-duel Clipper freshman Halle Dolliver, who poured in the game-high 28 points.
Liakos finished with 13 points, none perhaps bigger than the 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer to give Bridgeport (9-0) its first lead of the game after chasing points the entire first half.
Dolliver, who drilled five of Malcolm’s 11 makes from beyond the arc, had only a pair of free throws during her team’s hot start. The Clippers (9-3) raced out to a 9-2 lead on triples by Alyssa Fortik and Diamond Sedlak.
Ruthie Loomis-Goltl evened the game with the first of her four field goals through a perfect second quarter and it remained a one-possession game for the next eight minute.
Then Olivia Loomis-Goltl took the game over and Malcolm had nobody but Dolliver to match her. The Clipper was 4-for-11 in the second half. Her teammates were a combined 1-for-13.
Bridgeport scored almost at will in the second half, dropping 16-of-28 attempts from the field. The Bulldogs’ defense was just as effective, forcing 12 second-half turnovers to make up for the 15 offensive rebounds they surrendered.
Malcolm (9-3)..................14 15 7 14 — 50
Bridgeport (9-0).............12 19 27 14 — 72
Abby Zegar 0-4 0-0 0, Alyssa Fortik 4-8 0-0 11, Diamond Sedlak 1-8 0-0 3, Emma Brown 0-3 3-4 3, Halle Dolliver 7-21 9-10 28, Madison Schultz 1-3 0-0 3, Alanea Babb 0-1 0-0 0, Delaney Wollberg 0-1 2-2 2, Mattie Kucera 0-0 0-0 0, Jhordyn Kirkpatrick 0-0 0-0 0, Keira Farritor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 13-49 14-16 50.
Olivia Loomis-Goltl 8-17 2-3 20, Brooklyn Mohrman 1-4 0-0 3, Ella Schluterbusch 4-12 1-2 11, Makenzie Liakos 5-7 0-0 13, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl 9-13 4-5 22, Grace Dean 1-1 0-0 2, Alexis Hill 0-1 1-2 1, Jailyn Nichols 0-0 0-0 0, Lindsie Leithead 0-0 0-0 0, Megan Cline 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 28-56 8-12 72.
Three-point goals—M 11-26 (Zegar 0-1, Fortik 4-6, Sedlak 1-5, Dolliver 5-11, Schultz 1-2, Wollberg 0-1); B 8-17 (O. Loomis-Goltl 2-5, Mohrman 1-3, Schluterbusch 2-5, Liakos 3-4). Rebounds—M 37-15 (Brown 9-4); B 28-9 (Dean, Mohrman, O. Loomis-Goltl 5). Turnovers—M 20; B 12.