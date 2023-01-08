KEARNEY — A furious start to the second half by Bridgeport junior Olivia Loomis-Goltl propelled the top-ranked team in Class C-1 over fourth-rated Malcolm during their game at the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase Saturday at Kearney High.

Loomis-Goltl scored the first 11 points of the third quarter to stake last year’s C-2 runners-up to a double digit lead they wouldn’t relinquish. She finished with 20 points in the Bulldogs’ 72-50 victory.

