LINCOLN — With Nebraska women’s basketball coach Amy Williams in attendance, Bridgeport sisters Olivia and Ruthie Loomis-Goltl put on a good sales pitch in the quarterfinal round of the Class C-2 girls state basketball tournament at Lincoln Southeast.
The 6-foot-3 Ruthie, a junior, scored 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, while Olivia — a 5-10 sophomore guard — added 19 points, six rebounds and four steals as the second-ranked Bulldogs (25-1) never trailed in a 55-37 win over sixth-ranked Sutton.
“We had a struggle going into the district final,” Bridgeport Dave Kuhlen said. “And, I think the girls were just like, ‘Get us to Lincoln, get us to Lincoln already.’
“They are pretty focused now. We struggled with some practices heading into the district final, but practices out of it have been outstanding.”
Sutton never got in a rhythm against the Bulldog zone trap that switched between 3/4 court and half-court throughout the game. The Fillies attacked well early, but trailed 12-6 after the first quarter and managed to make just 1-of-6 free throws.
“We could just never get in a rhythm and couldn’t get our outside shots to fall,” Sutton head coach Josh Rapp said. “We attacked well to get to the line, but we didn’t reward ourselves. But, you have to tip your cap to them. They were very active in that zone and made it very difficult for us.”
Still, the Fillies trailed just 17-10 with 1:31 left in the first half and it appeared they’d get to the locker room with a chance. But, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl scored twice in the paint and then kicked to Natalie Keegan-Virgil for a 3-point basket and suddenly the Bulldogs had a 24-10 lead at the intermission.
Both coaches agreed it changed the outlook of the game after halftime.
“That was a big run for us,” Kuhlen said.
Rapp said that another missed free throw didn’t allow a substitute in during that stretch.
“That run was really tough on us,” Rapp said. “They went inside and finished well. We were trying to make a lineup change and couldn’t get the sub in and with 30-40 seconds left we didn’t want to waste a timeout. It was a good run in a timely spot for them.”
Sutton never got the lead trimmed under the 13 points in the second half.
Rapp lauded his four seniors — Xytlaly Baustita, Kate Griess, Julia George and Grasha Nuss — after the contest for leading the Fillies back to Lincoln for the first time since 2015.
“They have all been really big for us the last two years,” he said. “They even played as freshmen when they weren’t ready, but it has paid off to get us to this stage. They put in a ton of time working in the summers and played a lot of basketball when it wasn’t required.
“They had great leadership and they are part of the reason that we play so hard and with so much energy. I can’t say enough about those four and what they have been able to accomplish.”
George had 12 points and seven rebounds while junior Alivia Huxoll had 11 points and eight rebounds to lead Sutton, which finished 22-5.
SUT (22-5)......................6 4 8 17 — 37
BHS (25-1)................12 12 16 15 — 55
Sutton (22-5)
Xytlaly Bautista 2-8 0-0 6, Kate Griess 2-9 0-0 5, Alivia Huxoll 4-13 3-8 11, Julia George 5-8 2-5 12, Grasha Nuss 0-2 0-2 0, Jacee Haight 0-2 0-0 0, Kennedy Perrien 0-0 0-0 0, Olivia Kessler 0-0 0-0 0, Reagan Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, Avery Robinson 1-1 0-0 3, Carly Skalka 0-0 0-0 0, Tori Peterson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-43 5-15 37.
Bridgeport (24-1)
Olivia Loomis-Goltl 8-12 2-4 19, Brooklyn Mohrman 1-6 0-0 2, Natalie Keean-Virgil 2-4 0-0 5, Mackenzie Liakos 1-3 0-0 3, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl 10-19 4-6 24, Ellie Cline 0-1 0-0 0, Gracie Dean 0-1 0-0 0, Alexis Hill 0-0 0-0 0, Samantha Hill, Rilee Carrier 0-0 0-0 0, Paige Schmunk 1-1 0-0 2, Megan Cline 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-47 6-10 55.
Three-point goals: S 4-13 (Bautista 2-6, Griess 1-5, George 0-1), B 3-14 (O. Loomis-Goltl 1-2, Mohrman 0-5, Keenan-Virgil 1-3, Liakos 1-3, Dean 0-1). Rebounds: S 31 (Huxoll 8), B 31 (R. Loomis-Goltl 12). Assists: S 4 (Bautista 3), B 7 (Mohrman 3). Turnovers: S 19, B 14.