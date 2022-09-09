Hastings College has a new broadcast partner for athletic events.
The school's football and men's and women's basketball games will now be relayed on ESPN Tri-Cities KICS 1550 AM.
The broadcasts can also be accessed via an audio livestream online or via an app.
The broadcast moved to ESPN Tri-Cities thanks to a partnership between Hastings College Foundation and News Channel Nebraska. Mike Will, who has been the voice of the Broncos since 1999, will continue to provide play-by-play commentary and analysis.
"We are thankful for our partnership and are glad to have games on a sports-focused station like ESPN Tri-Cities," said Hastings College athletic director Chris Clements. "We'll continue to have our student-produced video livestream for home games, but are glad that our fan base, no matter where they are, can access and enjoy Bronco football and basketball games."
Links to video and audio feeds for all games can be found at www.hastingsbroncos.com.