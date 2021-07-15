Hastings College announced Thursday that Joel Schipper will lead the Bronco baseball program.
Schipper, pronounced like skipper, takes over for Steve Spongberg, who resigned in May after compiling a 149-235 record in eight seasons.
Previously, Schipper served for one season as a volunteer assistant coach for Davenport University, which was one game away from making the NCAA Division II World Series in 2021.
“Joel Schipper has been a winner with every team he has been associated with,” HC Athletic Director B.J. Pumroy said in a release. “Beyond winning on the field, he recognizes that a winning attitude extends beyond athletics. His energy, recruiting connections, understanding of the game of baseball and burning desire to compete were well recognized during the search process. His success as a collegiate and high school student athlete also brings traits that will help him guide the way for our team.”
During his only season at Davenport, the Panthers were first-time outright regular season and conference tournament champions and earned their first-ever regional tournament berth.
He has also coached at Calvin College and Grand Rapids (Mich.) Christian High School.
“I was thrilled and honored when B.J. called and offered me the head coaching position," Schipper said. "During the interview process, I was energized by my interactions with the baseball team and with the outstanding people at Hastings College. I was impressed by the facilities and I fell in love with the town of Hastings. I believe we are going to do some great things together and bring the Hastings baseball program to the next level.”
“As the next head baseball coach at Hastings College, I look forward to building a winning culture on the field, in the classroom, and in the community."
Prior to coaching, Schipper was a standout two-sport athlete at Grand Valley State in football and baseball. As a baseball player, he was an integral part of the teams that won three consecutive conference championships and competed in three NCAA Division II regional tournaments. In his junior season, he was the fourth-leading hitter with a batting average of .327.
Schipper, who made 54 consecutive starts, was a first team all-conference selection in his senior year as place kicker for the GVSU football team. During his career, GVSU teams appeared in two national semifinals, had one Elite 8 appearance and posted one perfect regular season. Schipper is the second all-time leading scorer in GVSU football history.
Schipper’s official first day with the Broncos will be Aug. 6. He inherits a program which hasn't finished with a winning record in six seasons. Hastings College ended the 2021 spring season 13-31.