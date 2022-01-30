The Hastings College bowling teams competed in their second home tournament of the season Saturday at Pastime Lanes. A total of 19 men's and women's teams competed in the annual two-day Bronco Bash.
Saturday's rounds featured five individual games that counted toward the overall team score, and Sunday saw five sets of four Baker style games, where the team rolls one composite line score.
The bowlers competed on the 2020 Striking Against Breast Cancer pattern. The Pattern was 44 feet in length with the heaviest oil more toward the middle of the lane.
Madison Henderson paced the Bronco women with her total of 928 in five games, which helped her finish third. Teammate Amanda Peterson finished fifth with a 912 and Aislynn Davis finished 10th with an 858.
Ottawa University's Danika Hickey won the singles competition with a five-game score of 1,000. Coming in second was College of Saint Mary's Lexie Busch, who shot 955.
On the men's side, it was Winton Gassmann who led the Broncos. He finished third as he shot 1,042 for five games. Lance High finished fifth with a 1,029 and Aiden Wong finished tied for sixth along with teammate Brandon Engles. Both shot 1,020.
The HC women finished second overall, scoring 7,614 pins behind Ottawa University, which took the crown at 7,707 pins.
The Bronco men finished third with a score of 8,485. Ottawa took the championship on the men's side also with a score of 8,642 while Waldorf University finished second with a 8,490.
"Overall I was extremely pleased," said HC head coach Ron Hergott. "The women have been finishing second to last in every tournament and for them to finish second — literally pins out of first place — is amazing. The men finished five pins out of second place and the JV men were only 15 pins out of first place, so I'm really excited."
Men's individual scores
1, Harry Weigle, Waldorf University 1,099; 2, Jerry Jennings, Ottawa University 1,075; 3, Winton Gassmann, Hastings 1,042; 4, Brett Perry, Ottawa University 1,034; 5, Lance High, Hastings 1,029; T-6, Aiden Wong, Hastings 1,020; T-6, Brandon Engles, Hastings 1,020; 8, Max Irvine, Kansas 1,008; 9, Daniel Hall, Ottawa University 1,001; 10, Cameron Brundage, Iowa Western 997
Men's team scores
1, Ottawa University 8,642; 2, Waldorf University 8,490; 3, Hastings 8,485; 4, Iowa Western 8,300; 5, Barton 7,996; 6, Kansas 7,674; 7, Nebraska 7,553; 8, University of Saint Mary 6,124; 9, Avila University 5,642
Women's individual scores
1, Danika Hickey, Ottawa University 1,000; 2, Lexie Busch, College of Saint Mary 955; 3, Madison Henderson, Hastings 928; 4, Casey Feast, Barton 924; 5, Amanda Peterson, Hastings 912; 6, Rebekah Loker, Ottawa University 910; 7, Grace Kowalski Columbia 885; 8, Jerika Koopmeiners, Iowa Western 877; 9, Alexius Brass, College of Saint Mary 870; 10, Aislynn Davis, Hastings 858
Women's team scores
1, Ottawa University 7,707; 2, Hastings 7,614; 3, College of Saint Mary 7,415; 4, Barton 7,267; 5, Columbia College 7,255; 6, Waldorf 7,154; 7, Iowa Western 6,548; 8, University of Saint Mary 5,896; 9, Kansas 5,706; 10, Wayne State 2,586