The pitching staffs on both teams were dealing in the opener of Sunday’s doubleheader between Hastings College and Briar Cliff. And while it seemed it was all aces on the mound, a win just wasn’t in the cards for the Broncos.
Briar Cliff shut out Hastings 3-0 and 7-0 to sweep the doubleheader at Duncan Field, dropping to 0-6 at home to start the season.
While the Bronco pitching staff allowed just two earned runs in that first game, the HC bats couldn’t get anything started to support the performances on the mound. Hastings was coming off of two losses to Dordt Saturday, in which they combined for three runs.
“The bats are quiet right now,” said HC head coach Joel Schipper. “I think we’re doing some good things on the defensive side of the ball and pitching, but you have to score to win...That’s the game of baseball; you’re going to go through these kind of struggles. But as I told the guys after the game, you have to stay together as a team.”
In game one, HC starter James Velasquez tossed six strong innings, giving up just three runs — two of which were earned. It was Velasquez’s best outing of the season, as he struck out a season-best seven batters and allowed just three hits, while tossing at least six innings for the second time of the year.
“He came back strong and really competed for us and did a good job,” Schipper said of Velasquez. “I wish we could have gotten some runs for him to make that game more interesting.”
Both of Briar Cliff’s runs came in the first two innings against Velasquez. After giving up an RBI single in the first, an error plated the second run. The only other run of the game came after Velasquez issued a walk and then moved the runner to third via two wild pitches. He then scored on a groundout.
After that, Velasquez settled into his groove, sitting down 16 of the next 20 batters and allowing just one hit during that stretch.
Unfortunately, the Bronco bats were equally as quiet as the Chargers’ after that second inning. Hastings College had just one hit through six innings, and it came from leadoff hitter Cory Koranda in the first inning. HC left five runners on base in the contest.
To Hastings’ credit, it put together its best scoring opportunity in the bottom of the seventh inning. With one out, Cole Staab singled to left field, hoping to spark a rally with the team down 3-0. In the following at bat, Camden Brichacek drove a ball to right field that carried in the wind and would have likely backed the outfielder to the fence in most ballparks. But the depth of Duncan Field allowed BC’s Trey Rogers to track the ball down near the brick wall in the corner of the outfield.
HC still had hope when Blake Tyrell was hit by a pitch to bring the tying run to the plate. But Briar Cliff’s Jacob Wesselmann ended the game with a strikeout, his eighth of the game.
“We’re really trying different guys (in the lineup); it doesn’t matter if you’re a freshman, sophomore, junior or senior — we just want guys that are going to compete every pitch of the game for seven innings straight and are good teammates,” the HC coach said. “We’re going to keep inserting guys until we find something that works.”
Wesselmann notched the complete game win, giving up just two hits. On the season, the Chargers’ ace has thrown 28 innings and allowed just four earned runs, for an ERA of 1.29. All four of Wesselmann’s outings have been complete games, but the Chargers have managed to win just two of those pitching gems.
The offensive woes continued for Hastings College, as they caught BC starter Dalen Blair on his best performance of the season. Blair, who had an ERA of 7.88 going into Sunday, mowed down the Bronco lineup, going 6 1/3 innings without allowing a hit. That first hit for Hastings came on an infield single by Lane Harris, on a play that could have been called either way.
Blair finished the game throwing all nine innings and striking out eight batters, while giving up just the one base hit.
“(Wesselmann and Blair) did a good job of mixing their pitches in different counts,” Schipper said. “They were effective throwing for strikes. On our side of things — give those guys credit for pitching like they did — but if we make adjustments from at bat to at bat things would have been a lot better for us.”
Meanwhile, the Chargers erupted for four runs in the fourth inning, while scattering a few more runs throughout the game.
Hastings College has now lost its first eight games against Great Plains Athletic Conference opponents, but the Broncos are anxious for the chance to get that first league win Saturday and Sunday, when they hit the road for a four-game series with Jamestown.
“We’re just trying to improve each and every week,” Schipper said. “We’re looking to try to get to our game goals and be effective on the offensive side.”
Game one
BC (15-7, 4-1)....210 000 0 — 3 4 0
HC (4-19, 0-7)....000 000 0 — 0 2 3
W — Jacob Wesselmann. L — James Velasquez.
2B — BC, Jake Allen, Walter Hunt, Quentin Evers.
Game two
BC...............101 400 100 — 7 11 0
HC.................000 000 000 — 0 1 3
W — Dalen Blair. L — Cole Peterson.
2B — C Reimer, J Allen, E Cone.
3B — T Rogers.