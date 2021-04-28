After starting their season against Sterling, the Hastings College Broncos had another crack at the Warriors at Duncan Field on Tuesday.
Despite a strong showing from senior starter Tyler Hobbs, the Broncos fell to the Warriors 7-2.
“He pitched above and beyond what we hoped,” HC head coach Steve Spongberg said of Hobbs’ performance. “He was not a guy who had thrown a lot of innings for us, and actually the first start he had made. We hoped to get three or four (innings), but he continued to pitch well and continued to command all four of his pitches around the strike zone.”
Sterling was able to take an early lead in the third inning, with Ike Brown tripling to score two runners.
Bronco senior Tino Zach got into scoring position in the fourth inning on a one-out double, advancing to third on a sac bunt before junior Kasey Ohnoutka hit him in with a single to cut the Sterling lead in half, 2-1.
Ohnoutka would again play a crucial part on the offense in the seventh inning, reaching first on a leadoff walk. A sac bunt advanced Ohnoutka into scoring position before junior Cory Koranda knocked him in with a single to knot the game up, 2-2.
Hobbs started the eighth inning by giving up a leadoff single, the only batter he faced in the inning. The bullpen was called upon, which would prove to be the turning point of the game, as Sterling scored four runs in the inning off Hobbs, freshman Daniel Wisor, and sophomore Jaden Driscoll.
“We went to the bullpen, and that has been our Achilles’ heel for us at times,” Spongberg said. “We just didn’t get the job done, quite honestly.”
Now for the Broncos, they prepare for two strong weekend doubleheaders, facing off against No. 22 Concordia on Friday and Northwestern on Saturday.
“It’s now or never,” Spongberg said. “It’s do-or-die for us. The Friday games with Concordia — I don’t want to say they have no meaning, but you need to have momentum heading into those Saturday games, so we are going to have our hands full with arguably one of the best teams in the conference, if not the best. A very good pitching staff. They are hitting about .350 as an offensive team. The bottom line is, we are going to have to sweep Northwestern.”
SC.................002 000 041 — 7 9 1
HC...................000 00 100 — 2 7 2
W — Dakotah Mote. L — Tyler Hobbs. S — Jarred Espinosa.
2B — H, Tino Zach.
3B — S, Brown, Galloway, Medina.