If last week’s loss to Midland was a “synopsis” of the Hastings College football season, as head coach Matt Franzen put it, perhaps this week can be the first paragraph in the Broncos’ thesis for 2022.
Franzen, in his first year as HC’s coach, has again professed to his team this week is another opportunity to improve.
To even pull off an upset. To carry momentum into the offseason.
It’s the final week of the Broncos’ 2021 season.
The Concordia Bulldogs will be in town for a 1 p.m. kickoff Saturday at Lloyd Wilson Field.
“We’d love to go in and win this game,” said Franzen, whose team is 2-7 on the year. “They way both seasons have gone... I think it definitely would be an upset.”
The Bulldogs are riding a five-game win streak and have a chance to complete the in-state sweep after wins over Midland and Doane.
The Broncos have shown signs of winning football, but haven’t maintained it. The latest example is last week’s 35-17 loss, in which Hastings led 10-0 after the first quarter.
HC’s repeated endeavors this season have to do with both talent and mentality.
“There’s plenty of teams we’re playing right now where I think physically we can hang with them for a while, but we’re not quite on that level,” Franzen said.
That’s a long-term fix to be solved by recruiting.
“The immediate issues,” the coach added, “have more to do with our mental state and maybe our expectation of winning or not.”
Behind a sturdy defense, Concordia has installed a championship mindset. It will likely result in a third-place finish in the Great Plains Athletic Conference this season.
“They’re built, in my opinion, to win a lot of games,” Franzen said.
And it’s not because of their offense.
The Bulldogs (6-3, 6-3), who picked off Midland six times in Week 8 and allow 20.8 points per game, are “the epitome of bend, but don’t break defense.”
CUNE’s points against average is slightly skewed with the 63 points allowed to No. 2 Morningside in the season opener.
Outlier not included, opponents have scored less than two touchdowns (13.7 points) per game against the Bulldogs. That ranks 29th of 98 NAIA programs.
“They give up yards, but they don’t give up points,” Franzen said.
CUNE’s Lane Napier leads the conference averaging 13.4 tackles per game. Caydren Cox is third in sacks with 7 1/2.
And the Bulldogs offense, led by a freshman quarterback, doesn’t have to score many points, either.
DJ McGarvie has thrown for 1,115 yards on 93 completions, including 17 touchdowns. Cayden Beran is his top target (32 catches for 343 yards, 6 TDs).
Five different Concordia rushers have found the end zone this season.
“They do it the right way, unfortunately maybe for the rest of us,” Franzen said with a laugh. “They’ve taken their team and put together a really good approach with how they’ve built their team and where their talent level is at.”
Hastings has been susceptible to the run game, allowing 180 yards per game that way. By total numbers, the Bronco defense permits the fifth-most yards per game (471.6) in the NAIA.
“We have to keep their run game in check,” Franzen said. “We’ve got to find a way with our front seven to play physical football and stand toe-to-toe with a team that we know is going to come in and do just that. They’re going to run the ball right at us.”
The Broncos counter offensively with Tyree Nesmith, who is second in the conference in rushing yards per game with 92.3. Nesmith has the team’s only six touchdowns on the ground by a running back.
A missing piece the last few weeks for HC has been at the quarterback position, where Nick Moss has made the last two starts. Moss’ completion percentage is below 50% and his two touchdowns are matched by a pair of interceptions.
The team’s starter, junior John Zamora, has been injured since the Doane game Oct. 16. Franzen said the Broncos are a better team when “No. 3 is on the field,” and he may return in the season finale.
Before his injury, Zamora threw for 1,071 yards and seven scores. He also ran for a pair of touchdowns.
“We are cautiously optimistic (Zamora) will be on the field for us on Saturday,” Franzen said. “It’ll be a game-time decision.”
Hastings has had little trouble with starting games on a positive note (see scoring first on Morningside Oct. 9). But what Franzen wants to see in Week 10 is the Broncos parlay that early success into more.
“As strange as it sounds,” he said, “it surprises us and we don’t quite know how to react and how to handle that success.”
Notes: Hastings leads the all-time series against Concordia 36-16-1, but the teams have split the last 10 matchups evenly.
In 2019, Concordia blew Hastings out 44-0, which was the largest margin of victory in the series.
The Broncos’ only two wins this season came on the road; they are 0-4 at home. Concordia enters Saturday 2-2 on the road.