The state of Nebraska is well-represented in Matt Franzen's third recruiting class as the head football coach at Hastings College.
Franzen and his staff plucked 16 athletes from across the state — a number of them in the central region — to join a Bronco program on the uprise.
Hastings experienced in best football season in more than a decade, finishing 2022 with a 7-4 record.
“All in all, I think we made a lot of progress," Franzen said after the season concluded.
"Coming into this year, we knew it was going to be a rebuilding year, and in the midst of that process we had a whole lot of success. We really planted the seeds for hopefully an even brighter future as we look to take the program to the next level next season.”
That future will feature at least 24 new faces from high schools. The Broncos announced their full recruiting class on Wednesday, college football's national signing day.
Five athletes hail from Tribland: Carson Kudlacek, Cooper Butler, and Jayden Lagunas from St. Cecilia; Drake Lally from Sandy Creek; and Alvino Sanchez from Sutton.
Kudlacek announced his commitment in December with a handful of the others who officially inked their names on Wednesday. He is one of four quarterbacks to sign with the Broncos, joining Waverly's Trey Jackson, Centennial's Maj Nisly and Trevin Alessio of Discovery Canyon in Colorado Springs.
Butler, one Kudlacek's favorite Bluehawk targets this season, made his decision known Tuesday afternoon on Twitter. He's one of five wide receivers to pledge to HC this cycle.
Lally is listed in that WR group as well, though he rushed for more than 1,100 yards as a senior at Sandy Creek.
Other wideout signees include a pair out of the capital city: Bey Koang, Lincoln High; and Dylan Hallett, Lincoln Northeast. They join a pair of Arizonans in Matthew Johanson of Greenway and Jake Weidinger of Flagstaff and Spalding Academy's Klayton Kleffner.
Tight ends are Lincoln Northstar's Carson Parde and Luke Russo of the aforementioned Discovery Canyon.
All four offensive linemen are Nebraskan, including Sanchez of Sutton. Omaha Gross' Carson Almgren and Sal Nacarelli, and Lincoln High's Tre'Quan Henley make up the position.
Running behind them are tailbacks Josh Ray of Lakeshore, Louisiana, Jagger Shaddix from Jesuit High in Sacramento, Calif., and Tate Hug of Auburn.
St. Cecilia's Jayden Lagunas anchors recruits on the defensive line. He's joined by Brandon Robinson Jr. of Lincoln Northstar and Jake Purdy of River Valley, Ariz.
Cole Rickey of Omaha Bryan is the lone linebacker in the class. Colton Marsh of Grand Island and Ethan Krominga of Canyon Del Oro (Arizona) are defensive backs.
Hastings High signings
Six athletes from Hastings High signed letters of intent on Wednesday.
-Daeton Espino will join former Tiger Markus Miller after pledging to the Hastings College baseball program. Espino has been a top pitcher in the Hastings American Legion system as well as with the Tigers.
-Macie Wolever is taking her talents to the softball program Northeast Community College in Sterling, Colorado. Wolever was a two-time All-Tribland softball selection, finishing her career with the Tigers after starting it across town at Adams Central
-Joe Rodriguez will play Division II football at Minnesota State-Moorhead. Rodriguez rebounded from a serious knee injury as a junior to finish his career with 11 1/2 sacks in only 17 starts.
-Karli Shoemaker signed to run track and cross country at Doane. Shoemaker spent the 2022 spring season as a distance runner for the Tigers. Her personal best in the 800 is 2:35.01. Her cross country PR is 22:13.6.
-Olivia Terwey signed with the Hastings College dance team.
-Haley Huber signed with the Hastings College cheer team.
Sutton signings
-Two-time Class C state discus champion Nathan Baldwin signed with Concordia's track and field program. Baldwin is also a shot put state champion and bronze medalist.
-Alivia Huxoll made it official with Division II Metro State-Denver volleyball. Huxoll was the 2022 Tribland Player of the Year and led the Fillies to their first-ever state final in 2021.
-Vance Smith inked with NAIA football powerhouse Morningside. The Mustangs have won three of the last five national championships. Smith was All-Tribland small school selection in the fall season.
-Maddie Baxa is extending her volleyball career to Central Community College-Columbus. As a senior, Baxa registered 106 digs and 20 service aces. She was fourth on the team in serve receptions with 160.
Other area signings
-Minden's Trinity Houchin will run cross country and track & field for powerhouse Concordia. Houchin spent her first three prep seasons at Axtell. She holds a 9-foot personal best in pole vault. Her top two-mile is 12:48.87 and mile 5:49.31.