Hastings College’s bye week may have come at the perfect time.
The Bronco football team was idle last week, giving it some much needed time to heal and regroup.
HC had lost two straight games before the bye and also suffered some key injuries. In addition to recuperating in the training room, head coach Matt Franzen said the Broncos went back to the basics on the field.
“We wanted to rest some guys up that have had some injuries; we wanted to give some guys some extra days off and hopefully have them come back game week closer to full speed,” Franzen said. “We also wanted to use last week to get back to some of the basics of what we’re doing, as far as general skills and practice routine and daily fundamentals.”
One of those healing from injury is quarterback John Zamora, who suffered a hand injury in Hastings’ loss to Doane. Zamora’s status is still in the air going into this week’s game against Mount Marty.
“We did sit (John) out completely last week, and this week he’s still questionable; he’ll still probably be a game-time decision Saturday,” Franzen said. “He did practice a little bit (Tuesday), and we still don’t know for sure if he’ll be able to be productive Saturday or not.”
Zamora has thrown for 1,071 yards and seven touchdowns this season. Nick Moss served as Zamora’s backup during the Doane game, when he completed 4-of-12 passes, tallying 23 yards and throwing an interception.
The Broncos are hoping Zamora can bring his experience back to the field, but Franzen knows they also need to get the ground game moving. Hastings is averaging just 87.9 yards per game. Tyree Nesmith leads the team with 483 yards and three scores.
In the last two games, against Doane and Morningside, Hastings College has combined for 73 yards on the ground. The 11 yards on 39 carries against the NAIA third-seeded Mustangs were the fewest in a game since 2013, when HC had just seven yards against Dakota Wesleyan.
Franzen knows the rushing production needs to change in order to be successful.
“We really struggled to find consistency running the ball. I don’t think it was necessarily scheme, I think it was the matchups. We just ran into a couple of defenses that we just had a tough time winning the one-on-one battles up front against,” the HC coach said. “That’s something we’re focused on this week, getting back to a little more consistency in the run game. Earlier in the season, we were able to run the ball fairly consistently. That’s going to be key to our offensive game plan.”
The Broncos will be taking on a Lancers program that is in its inaugural season. Mount Marty has lost its first eight games of the season and has been held to seven or fewer points in five of eight games this year.
The Lancers are looking to attack through the air on offense, throwing nearly 37 times per game for 201.9 yards. They’ve also shown an aggressive mentality when it comes to play calling. Mount Marty has attempted more fourth-down conversions than anyone else in the Great Plains Athletic Conference, and it’s been successful 18 times out of 37 tries.
Franzen said, as a defense, you have to be expecting the Lancers to take chances other teams aren’t willing to take.
“They’re aggressive,” Franzen said of Mount Marty. “They’re a fairly young team, so I think they’re going in with the game plan weekly, ‘We’re going to be aggressive, we’re going to take chances.’ They don’t have a lot to lose, so I think that’s why they’re willing to do that, go for it on fourth down in certain situations when other teams feel it’s definitely a punt situations.”
Defensively, Mount Marty (41.5) and Hastings (42.0) are ninth and 10th, respectively, in the league in points allowed per game. The Broncos are ninth while the Lancers are 10th in scoring in the GPAC, so Saturday’s game should give spectators a competitive battle.
Saturday will also be the last time Hastings College is on the road this season. After dealing with the Lancers, the Broncos will host Midland and then Concordia to wrap up the season.
“We’re looking forward to getting out on the road one more time and then getting back home to finish things off,” Franzen said. “Hopefully we improve here over the next few weeks.”
The teams kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday in Yankton, S.D.