Hastings College released its 2022 football schedule Wednesday. The Broncos will open the season on the road at Trinity International University in Deerfield, Illinois.
It's the Broncos' first non-conference game since 2019 when they opened with Oklahoma Panhandle State University. That was the last of a home-and-home.
The last two seasons have been exclusively Great Plains Athletic Conference contests.
HC is coming off back-to-back 2-8 campaign, last year's was the first with head coach Matt Franzen at the helm.
In year two, they're hopeful for more success, especially with the addition of widely-respected offensive mind Ken Fasnacht.
The 9 1/2-hour trip to Illinois will be the Broncos' longest non-conference trip in the last 16 seasons, according to the Hastings College athletic website.
HC will play five homes games and six on the road in 2022. The first home game will be Sept. 10 against Mount Marty.
Full schedule: Aug. 27 at Trinity International University 1 p.m.; Sept. — 3, at Midland 1 p.m.; 10, Mount Marty 1 p.m.; 17, at Concordia 7 p.m.; 24, Dakota Wesleyan; Oct. — 1, Briar Cliff 1 p.m.; 8, at Morningside 1 p.m.; 15, Doane 1 p.m.; 22, at Jamestown 1 p.m.; Nov. — 5, at Dordt 1 p.m.; 12, Northwestern 1 p.m.